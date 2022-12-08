Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Christmas concert
NewSong’s Very Merry Christmas Tour will make a stop at Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Drive, Winterville, at 7 p.m. today. The concert also will include Christian recording artist Francesca Battistelli. General admission tickets are $22. Visit www.itickets.com/events/470192.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will host The Holiday Magic Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents and guardians may take photos. Hot spiced cider will be served while supplies last. Entries in the Holiday Card Decorating Contest will be accepted through 1 p.m. All donated cards will be delivered by Meals on Wheels volunteers to senior citizens. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced on Dec. 16. Each winner will receive a gift card from Simply Natural Creamery. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents for more information.
Newcomers Club
The December meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday beginning with a social time at 11:30 and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. The group will be collecting unwrapped gifts for the JOY Community Center. Reservations should be made on or before Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
‘Nutcracker’
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” ballet at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. The ballet is accompanied by the Eastern Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $34 for youth. Call 328-4788 or visit tickets.ecu.edu. Sales at the door begin 45 minutes prior to the performance.
Youth concert
Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Holiday Concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Farkas town hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will host his end-of-term town hall at 7 p.m. on Monday via Zoom. Farkas will recap his time in office and highlight major accomplishments. Gloristine Brown, who will serve neighboring House District 8, will join as a special guest. The agenda will leave time for participants to ask questions and/or make comments. Register online at https://bit.ly/3F24wHZ or by calling 919-733-5757.
Eppes Alumni Concert
The Eppes Alumni Community Chorus will present its Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. The event is free and open to the public. Call 714-3976 or 321-5614.
Holiday pet fostering
Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Dec. 19 to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick up is from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions.