Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Community Band
The Tar River Community Band will present a program of Christmas music at 7 p.m. today at the Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., between Belk and Victoria’s Secret.
Community Pops Concert
The Greenville Community Pops Singers will perform their annual Christmas Concert from 7:30-8:30 pm. today at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4889 Old Tar Road, Winterville. The show is free.
Drive-through Nativity
Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack Simpson Road, will host its annual drive-through Nativity from 6:30-8 p.m. through Sunday. Free. Visit blackjackchurch.org.
‘Cinderella A Tale Retold’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Cinderella — A Tale Retold” at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday and also at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Victorian Christmas
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “Our Victorian Family Christmas” at 7 p.m. through Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the historic Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. Visit farmville-arts.org or facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.
Organist performs
Internationally acclaimed concert organist Kit Jacobson will perform on the Fisk Opus 126 organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow the free event.
Craft fair
A Christmas craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at John Paul II Catholic High School gymnasium, 2085 Quail Ridge Road. Concessions will be available.
Christmas parades
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A holiday market will be held from 2-6 p.m. at 252 Main St. It will include craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables and entertainment. The annual tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Call 756-1487 or visit wintervillenc.com.
Farmville’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday downtown.
Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 along Pitt Street.
398th breakfast
A breakfast meeting for all former members of the 398the Engineer\Supply Company of Greenville will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable items starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Young entrepreneurs
The “Entrepreneurs: We Run the World” retreat will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at Greenville City Hall, third-floor gallery. To register for the free event, visit Eventbrite and search Entrepreneurs: We Run the World. For more information, contact ecifyouthretreat@gmail.com.