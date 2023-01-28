A couple operating a Christian study space in their former home on Elizabeth Street will have to wait on a decision that would allow them to install parking lots after the Greenville Board of Adjustment postponed action on a special use permit.

The board was conducting a public hearing on a request from Richard P. and Meridith Rizzuti’s to operate a multi-purpose center at 500 Elizabeth St. when a neighbor outlining her opposition said that she was there even though her mother had just died on Monday.


