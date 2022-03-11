A fire broke out Thursday morning at a set of decommissioned Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus train cars that have remained parked on a rail line in a wooded area northeast of Spring Hope.
Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said in a news release that an investigation is in the early stages and that consequently the question of whether the fire was intentionally set or accidentally broke out has not yet been determined.
State Transportation Department Assistant Director of Communications Jamie Kritzer told the Telegram via email that a locomotive was brought in to pull the former circus train cars out to a place where fire crews could access the cars to put out the fire.
The former circus train cars served as mobile dormitories for the traveling crews of the circus. The former circus train cars, which the state owns, are on unused state-owned rail line near South Old Franklin Road.
The county’s Emergency 911 center at 6:55 a.m. received the call about the fire.
Access to the part of the rail line on which the former circus train cars were located was blocked off to vehicle traffic Thursday morning as emergency crews worked the scene.
The Carolina Journal in February 2020 reported that the state Transportation Department acquired the former circus train cars, which total nine in number, roughly three years earlier for $383,000.
The transportation department originally purchased the former circus train cars for use as passenger train cars, Kritzer said.
Since purchasing the former circus train cars, the transportation department won federal grants to purchase new passenger train cars and the state opted to auction the former circus train cars, Kritzer said.
The Associated Press in December and January reported about the state seeking to sell the former circus train cars.
The former circus train cars were being stored in Nash County due to a lack of available space at other state railway storage facilities, Kritzer said.
Because the investigation is ongoing, the transportation department has not yet determined what the next steps will be regarding the former circus train cars, Kritzer said.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus existed from 1907 to 2017 and was the best-known traveling circus in the nation during the 20th and early 21st centuries.