SPRING HOPE — A set of decommissioned Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus train cars damaged in a Thursday fire in Nash County were being stored on a spur line and awaiting sale at auction.
A fire began on the train cars Thursday morning. Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said an investigation into the cause is ongoing and consequently the question of whether the fire was set or accidental was not determined.
State Transportation Department Assistant Director of Communications Jamie Kritzer said a locomotive was brought in to pull the cars out to a place where crews could access them to put out the fire.
The state-owned cars served as mobile dormitories for the traveling crews of the circus. They were stored on unused state-owned rail line near South Old Franklin Road.
The county’s Emergency 911 center at 6:55 a.m. received the call about the fire.
Access to the part of the rail line on which the cars were located was blocked off to vehicle traffic Thursday as crews worked the scene.
The Carolina Journal in February 2020 reported that the state Transportation Department acquired the former circus cars, nine of them in all, roughly three years earlier for $383,000.
The transportation department originally purchased them to use as passenger train cars, Kritzer said.
Since then, the transportation department won federal grants to purchase new passenger cars and the state opted to auction the circus train cars, Kritzer said.
The Associated Press in December and January reported about the state attempting to sell the cars.
They were being stored in Nash County due to a lack of available space at other state railway storage facilities, Kritzer said.
The transportation department has not yet determined what the next steps will be, Kritzer said Thursday.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus existed from 1907 to 2017 and was the best-known traveling circus in the nation during the 20th and early 21st centuries.