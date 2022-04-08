A Greenville man charged in the 2020 murder of a 70-year-old acquaintance was denied a request to reduce his bond, but a Pitt County Superior Court Judge said he will reconsider if law enforcement does not provide new evidence in 60 days.
The defense for Roland Barrett, 43, of Darden Drive said in the almost two years since he was detained that law enforcement has provided limited evidence linking him to the murder of Leonard Shackleford Sr., 70. At a murder status hearing Thursday, attorney Nathan Sweet called the handling of the case “the most problematic” he’s ever seen in a murder investigation.
Barrett is accused of killing Shackleford at the victim’s home on Roundtree Drive. Shackleford’s body was discovered after 1 p.m. on July 11, 2020, after Greenville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a gas leak at 504-B Roundtree Drive.
The prosecution said Shackleford was found with lacerations on his face, head and body, which killed him. The state further said that Barrett was known around the area.
Barrett’s request would have reduced his bond from $1 million to $100,000 for the charge of first-degree murder.
Sweet told Judge Jeff Foster that Barrett told Greenville Police Department investigators that he did not kill Shackleford but that another man had been at Shackleford’s home that night. Sweet said he had confirmed the identity of the other man, referred to as Duke.
The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said witnesses placed Barrett in the area on the night in question with other people. He testified that he had not killed Shackleford prior to a polygraph, which is inadmissible in court, the prosecutor said. After that he told police that he had been drinking with the victim on the night in question alongside Duke.
The DA’s office said Barrett mentioned a machete-like weapon despite no indication of that by investigators. Such a weapon was found not long after the incident in the area and is still being processed by examiners for DNA and other evidence.
The DA’s office further said that Barrett was not indicted until January due to a number of factors. COVID-19 contributed to the delay as did an injury to the lead investigator.
Foster denied the motion but told the state that he wants the testing of the weapon expedited as well as more evidence by the next murder status hearing on June 9.
Trial date set
Jamone Edwards, 22, of 3730 Bostic Drive will go to trial Aug. 15 on a charge of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the shooting death of Kentrell Haddock in Greenville on March 6, 2021.
At his murder status hearing, Edwards and attorney James Antinore requested a bond reduction on Edwards’ counts of interfering with an electronic monitoring device, obstruction of justice and the other two charges.
The DA’s office said that Edwards had absconded from probation by removing an ankle monitor prior to the murder. They said that Edwards shot Haddock during a marijuana deal and that he had previously told other occupants of a vehicle that he planned to “clap” Haddock.
Both Antinore and the prosecution said that it appears Haddock had attempted to assault Edwards before he was shot in front of a residence in the 400 block of Pittman Drive. The DA’s office said that since Edwards is a felon, he is not entitled to deadly force laws in self defense.
At the last murder status hearing in February, the state told the court that Edwards was nearing a plea deal, which Antinore said Thursday was for manslaughter due to the circumstances. Foster told Edwards that he’d face 115 to 140 months in prison at maximum through such a deal but, Edwards pleaded not guilty.
Edwards will appear in trial on the obstruction and electronic interference charges in May.
Cases for following defendants also were discussed at Thursday’s hearings:
- Tyquavious Cummings, 20, 2206 Johnsons Mill Drive, Greenville, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marshayla Pasley, 20, on Jan. 13 at 2004 Long Drive, off of Charles Boulevard in the area of Old Fire Tower Road. Pasley’s then 3-year-old son also was shot in the exchange but survived. Cummings’ case was continued to June 9.
- Jerry Merritt, 63, of 3116 Bells Fork Road, charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the Sept. 26, 2020, death of 20-month-old Brianna Smith. Merritt’s case was continued to June 9.
- Shaquille Ali Pittman, 21, 4179 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Ayden, a co-defendant charged with murder in Pasley’s death. His case was continued to June 9.
- Ja’keis Wiggins, 20, 3989 Sterling Pointe Drive, co-defendant charged with first-degree murder in Pasley’s death. His case was continued to June 9.
- Danny Smith, 29, 1802 Kennedy Circle, charged with the Jan. 1 murder of his 3-year-old son, Bentley. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case and is awaiting a ruling on the request. The case was continued to June 9.
- Tara Stancil, 34, 1802 Kennedy Circle, charged as a co-defendant in Bentley Smith’s death. The state also is seeking the death penalty in her case which was continued to June 9.
- Kelby Cox, 52, 3209 Summer Place, charged with an open count of murder in the Sept. 28, 2020, death of his girlfriend Maynette Herbert, 46, at their home. The case was continued to June 9.