Greenville City Council is set to review a regional transportation planning group’s recommendation to drop the widening of 14th Street from its current state transportation improvement program.
Officials with the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are recommending a project to update the intersection at Stantonsburg and B’s Barbeque roads be funded in its place. The council is scheduled hear the group’s recommendation during its workshop session at 4 p.m. Monday in City Hall Conference Room 337, 200 W. Fifth St.
The state Department of Transportation is allowing flexibility in projects included in the Draft 2024-33 State Transportation Improvement Plan, which identifies the schedule and funding for projects over a 10-year period.
MPO officials, using road capacity versus volume of vehicles and accidents along a project for the last five years, reviewed what projects should be changed.
They are recommending that the Stantonsburg and B’s Barbeque intersection be upgraded because its anticipated that about 200 multi-family units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space is going to be developed at that intersection.
The recommended project would require the construction of medians with specified turn lanes, sidewalks on each side and protected bike lanes. The anticipated construction cost is $21.2 million.
The project is currently not included in the 2024-33 draft plan.
The 14th Street widening project, which is included in the draft, would widen the existing two-lane roadway between Red Banks and Fire Tower roads, adding a median and bicycle lanes. The materials assembled for the council show the project’s anticipated construction begins in 2026 with an estimated costs of nearly $20.4 million, but the state transportation department website shows the summer of 2028 as the construction start date and the estimated cost at $20.6 million.
Also during the workshop, Police Chief Ted Sauls is scheduled to review his department’s 2022 crime report, crime trends and responses. A presentation about a National Science Foundation Grant involving the development of innovative intersection planning also will be discussed.
The council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. According to the agenda, it will consider entering an indemnification agreement with Starship Technologies, a company that launched a fleet of robots that will deliver food from the main campus dining locations to anywhere on the main campus, including College Hill.
The robots will have to cross 10th Street to reach College Hill, which is allowed under state law. Starship has offered to indemnify the city from claims that may stem from operating the robots on city streets and roadways. If the council approves, Starship will add the city to its liability policy.
The council also has the authority to keep the robots, officially called personal delivery devices, off city streets and sidewalks to assure public safety.
The council also will discuss approving a small business assistance program using $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city will award small businesses up to $50,000 for the completion of approved projects and/or programs that benefit the public.
Thursday meeting
The city council also is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to hold public hearings and vote on the following requests:
Annex 13 acres of Davenport Farms at Emerald Park located at the end of Chestmount Drive and Zircon Drive.
Annex 15.2 acres of Wimbledon Park, between Wimbledon Drive and Stonehenge Drive and about 700 +/- feet west of East Arlington Boulevard.
Rezone about 87 acres along the western right-of-way of Allen Road and adjacent to the Pitt County Landfill from unoffensive industry and heavy commercial to residential high density multi-family and about 3 acres from unoffensive industry to residential high density multi-family with a conservation area overlay.
Ordinance requested by Sridev Investments LLC to Amend the city’s future land use and character map from residential, high density to commercial for 1.5 acres at the southeastern corner of West Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue Extension.