Traffic on 14th Street passes by John Paul II Catholic High School in October. The Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to delay a planned widening of the road.

 The Daily Reflector

Greenville City Council is set to review a regional transportation planning group’s recommendation to drop the widening of 14th Street from its current state transportation improvement program.

Officials with the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are recommending a project to update the intersection at Stantonsburg and B’s Barbeque roads be funded in its place. The council is scheduled hear the group’s recommendation during its workshop session at 4 p.m. Monday in City Hall Conference Room 337, 200 W. Fifth St.


