...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Deliberations ongoing about former highway patrol campus; County votes to terminate state lease, City Council member questions future use
Changes are afoot for a prominent property at the intersection of 10th and Fifth streets in Greenville that hosted the State Highway Patrol for 70 years.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of ending a state rental agreement for the patrol barracks and Department of Motor Vehicles Office at 2815 E. 10th St. at its Monday night meeting.
The two-acre triangular parcel is located where East 10th and Fifth streets merge. The City of Greenville, which owns 50 percent of the property, scheduled a similar vote after a workshop discussion centered on its future use.
Once both boards vote to terminate the lease, a decision about selling the property can follow. The state has already signed off on the lease termination.
The property was purchased by the city and county in 1950 for $3,000, with each contributing $1,500, Assistant City Attorney Dene’ Alexander said. The two governments later entered a 99-year agreement to lease the property to the state.
In 2021 the State Highway Patrol vacated the facility to move to its new headquarters at 4651 North Creek Drive. The property and buildings are now worth $1.6 million according to Pitt County tax records, Alexander said.
While the city and county have discussed selling the property, Greenville Councilwoman Marion Blackburn asked during Monday’s council workshop if other uses had been considered.
Maybe this is too early to talk about this, but that is an extremely congested area of the city … When we talk about selling, are we locked in to selling that? Can we have a discussion about other possible uses for that?” Blackburn asked.
The property is next to Green Springs Park, she said. When would the city council discuss keeping the land, Blackburn asked.
“My vision is this is land that belongs to the people and I would like it to stay in the hands of the people and serve a public use,” Blackburn said.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said she would place the item on the council’s agenda, but whatever decision is made has to take the county’s wishes into account. She also pointed out that Green Springs Drive, a city street, separates the land from the park.
If the council wants to keep the land it would have to purchase the county’s share, Wall said.
“We would have to come to an agreement on that value and it would probably be a figure greater than $1,500,” Wall said.
The Board of Commissioner’s vote came with the absences of Commissioners Tom Coulson and Beth Ward and without discussion from the members who were present.