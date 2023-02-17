Delineator installed at site of fatal 2022 wreck

A City of Greenville employee sets up a delineator system at the intersection of Kristin Drive and Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Feb. 7. The system prevents left hand turns like the one that saw passenger Shimez Noreya Bryant, 20, killed in a head on collision at the intersection on May 25, 2022. Four other people were injured in the multi-vehicle wreck.

 Contributed photo

A system that will prevent left-hand turns has been installed at a Greenville intersection where a man was killed and four people injured in a multi-vehicle wreck last year.

The City of Greenville announced Wednesday on social media that a delineator system was installed at the intersection of Kristin Drive and Greenville Boulevard on Feb. 7.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.