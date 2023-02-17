Delineator installed at site of fatal 2022 wreck

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A City of Greenville employee sets up a delineator system at the intersection of Kristin Drive and Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Feb. 7. The system prevents left hand turns like the one that saw passenger Shimez Noreya Bryant, 20, killed in a head on collision at the intersection on May 25, 2022. Four other people were injured in the multi-vehicle wreck.
A system that will prevent left-hand turns has been installed at a Greenville intersection where a man was killed and four people injured in a multi-vehicle wreck last year.
The City of Greenville announced Wednesday on social media that a delineator system was installed at the intersection of Kristin Drive and Greenville Boulevard on Feb. 7.
The area is near Pelican Snoballs in the southwest part of the city, where the residential area of Kristin Drive meets a stretch of Greenville Boulevard that connects Memorial Drive with Dickinson Avenue.
“In recent years, delineators have been installed across Greenville at intersections with above-average crash incidents to prevent left-hand turns from cross streets,” part of the city’s post read.
Last year, Shimez Noreya Bryant, 20, of 1297 Park Drive, Greenville was a passenger involved in a multi-vehicle wreck at 3:43 p.m. May 25 on Southwest Greenville Boulevard at the intersection. Bryant was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that made a left turn onto the boulevard from Kristin Drive and was struck by another vehicle in a head-on collision.
The oncoming truck, in an attempt to evade the wreck, overrode and rolled, throwing tools from its bed into the windshield of a third vehicle.
Bryant died at the hospital. The drivers and passengers of the first vehicles suffered visible, debilitating injuries according to collision reports from the Greenville Police Department. The people in the vehicle struck by tools were unharmed.
Tools like delineators, high visibility crossings, flashing beacons, dynamic radar speed boards and delineator systems accompanied by modular medians are infrastructure the city’s engineering department has used to help reduce crash totals, police said.
In January 2021, the city reported that a delineator installed on Arlington Boulevard to prevent left turns from Wimbledon Drive reduced the number of accidents at that location from 22 with a fatality in 2019 to two crashes and no injuries in 2020.
In the social media post, the city said Greenville saw a 14 percent dip in crashes from 2021 to 2022 and credited the traffic safety measures.
Crash numbers from the Kristin Drive intersection were not available.
In 2021 the N.C. Department of Transportation ranked Greenville sixth highest for the number of crashes per capita in a city with a population over 10,000 between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2021. The city totaled 12,710 crashes in that time, 23 of which were fatal and 3,111 of which led to non-fatal injuries according to NCDOT stats.
Between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020, the NCDOT reported 13,041 crashes in the city of Greenville. Twenty-one of those were fatal and 3,275 people were non-fatally injured.
The city’s roads were ranked the most dangerous in the state per capita by NCDOT in 2016 and 2017, with 29 fatal crashes between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2017.