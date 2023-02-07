House Map

The N.C. General Assembly approved new districts for state House seats, above, as well as state Senate and U.S. House seats in 2022.

 The Center Square

North Carolina Democrats, minority party in both chambers of the General Assembly, recently reintroduced legislation to create an independent redistricting commission.

Chances of the legislation getting legs, however, are slim by most all accounts.


