Democrats converged in Greenville on Monday to kick off a statewide tour to demonstrate how President Joe Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill will benefit North Carolina and point the finger at Republicans they say are obstructing aid.
North Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Bobbie Richardson was joined by U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and N.C. Rep. Brian Farkas at the Town Common to discuss how Biden’s American Rescue Plan has aided eastern North Carolinians and how infrastructure proposals will help assuage issues faced across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Communities across eastern North Carolina and here in Pitt County were gutted by this pandemic,” said Farkas, who represents Greenville and a portion of Pitt County in the state General Assembly's District 9.
“In particular, community health centers like Vidant were on the front lines throughout the pandemic, putting everything on the line to ensure our communities were given the care and the protection that was needed to fight back against the virus. These same community health centers are now in need of replenishing resources, and the funding that these facilities need expands far beyond Pitt County’s needs.”
Farkas and Butterfield said that funding from the American Rescue Plan earlier this year provided $6 million to federally qualified health centers like Vidant. They said that Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, which is what the reconciliation bill falls under, would continue to provide federal funding to the state without contributing to the national deficit.
The reconciliation bill is expected to see some cuts, Butterfield said, to get moderates on the same page as progressive Democrats. He said that acceptable numbers for the bill fell in the $1.8 to $2 trillion range during a meeting with Biden last week.
“There will be some adjustments, I can tell you that,” said Butterfield, a Wilson Democrat who represents much of Pitt County in District 1. “I believe there will be a vote very soon and it will be a vote the people of Pitt County and North Carolina can be proud of.”
The tour follows Republican-led events in Greenville including a roundtable discussion with small business owners. The Republican National Committee released a statement Monday that said Democrats should follow the GOP lead.
“If North Carolina Democrats truly cared about small businesses, they would be meeting with business owners and employees like Republicans did last week, not holding yet another news conference to spew D.C. talking points,” said Alex Nolley, an RNC spokeswoman. “Joe Biden and the Democrats’ out-of-control spending and skyrocketing consumer prices are preventing small businesses from thriving, and North Carolinians will hold them accountable come 2022.”
Butterfield said on Monday that it is Republicans who are actively obstructing regrowth in the economy, either actively or through an unwillingness to communicate.
“They had the chance to work with Democrats to pass this critical relief bill (The American Rescue Plan) in the darkest days of the pandemic,” Butterfield said. “They instead stood unified in opposing delivering checks in the bank to American families, to oppose checks to small businesses and money to safely reopen schools.”
“They have refused to participate in this economic recovery that has added millions of jobs and has literally saved businesses right here in eastern North Carolina,” Butterfield said.
Farkas reported employment numbers going up on a state level. Last week Murphy said the jobs report was the worst it has been since Biden took office. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Oct. 8 that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 194,000 nationally in September, with the unemployment rate falling to 4.8 percent in September.
Farkas said that federal funding to community colleges will be important as far as helping with national supply chain concerns. He acknowledged that professions like truck drivers and other shipping fields have had staffing issues.
“A lot of the supply chain issues that we are seeing can be attributed to a shortage of workforce talent, truck drivers particularly, that we have to make sure are a dignified respect part of our workforce,” Farkas said. “That is what I am really focusing on, is amply funding our community college system to ensure that we can get those jobs that are not only about transportation but are about the bid market and construction industry.”
“We just have to connect the dots for them,” Farkas said. “I do believe that national government sees that and is driving more funds to support us.”
Butterfield said that the reconciliation bill is an essential part of training for the 21st Century through programs like community college.
“It gives people the chance to be lifted out of poverty and into the middle class,” Butterfield said. “Just remember, when we talk about infrastructure, it has two components. Human and physical.”