Pitt County voters turned State House District 9 blue for the first time since 2012, electing Democrat Brian Farkas by a narrow margin, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results.
Farkas’ win was a highlight for Democrats in a number of local contests in an election that drew more than 86,500 voters, about 70 percent of the total registered. Pitt County’s incumbent Sen. Don Davis, Rep. Kandie Smith and District Court Judge Wendy Hazelton all held off Republican challengers.
Tuesday’s unofficial results show Farkas, a Pitt County native, defeating current state Rep. Perrin Jones 18,949 votes to 18,135 votes, an 814-vote lead. The results of Tuesday’s election won’t be finalized until provisional and late mail-in absentee ballots are approved and counted when the canvass is conducted on Nov. 13.
“We did it. Pitt County flipped the 9th District blue,” Farkas said, during the Pitt County Democratic Party’s virtual election night celebration. “I am excited to join that great delegation.”
Farkas said he and his supporters laid out a positive vision for the county and eastern North Carolina and that appealed to voters.
“We rolled out a number of policies that had what I thought was great, broad-based appeal. We stayed true to that and we stayed true to our authentic self,” Farkas said.
Davis, who won his fifth term in the state Senate, defeated his Republican rival Karen Kozel with 50,956 to 41,579 votes.
“I want to thank all of those who supported our efforts to be a champion for eastern North Carolina, and I look forward to moving forward and being a strong voice for eastern North Carolina,” Davis said.
Davis faced criticism for his unwillingness to join Senate Republicans last year in a vote to override the governor’s veto of a budget that included funding for a new Brody School of Medicine facility. Davis, who voted for the original budget, didn’t support the override because he wanted to see more funding put toward teacher pay.
“I believe the people know my commitment to eastern North Carolina … We are going to keep fighting and pushing and advocating for a new Brody School of Medicine as well as expanding access to care because the people of eastern North Carolina deserve nothing but the best health care as possible that is quality and accessible,” Davis said. “At the end of the day, as I think about the pandemic and the circumstances we are forced to live in, now is the time more than ever that we need that voice, we need that champion fighting for us in Raleigh.”
Smith won her second term, defeating Winterville Town Councilman Tony Moore 23,346 to 15,433 votes.
“I plan to go back and to make sure I’m a strong voice, to make sure I’m fighting, to make sure I am as transparent as possible and to make sure I am working across the aisle,” Smith said.
“We want a stronger North Carolina, we want a North Carolina that provides health care for individuals, we want to make sure we are doing what’s right in this pandemic.
“We are burying two more in Pitt County, right here in my district, who are some of my strong supporters. A sister and mother who died in two days of each other of COVID-19,” Smith said. Despite their grief, Smith said, the family continued their support of her campaign.
“In this election, I am fighting for them, not for me. I want us all to remember why we are in the positions we are in and why we do what we do.”
Republican Chris Humphrey also won his second term in State House District 12, which encompasses all of Lenoir and southern Pitt County.
Humphrey defeated Democrat Virginia Cox-Daugherty 19,595 to 16,239 votes.
Voters want healing
Greenville voters on Tuesday said as they return to work and classes this morning, they hope the tensions and animosity that has gripped the nation will ease and healing begins.
“In times of tension and crisis it can sometimes pull out the worst and the best in people,” said Matthew Outlaw, who was voting in his second presidential election. “I think we have to individually hope we can pull out the best in ourselves. I do think it’s potentially possible we can come together.”
“At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens. We have to learn to live with it for the next four years,” said Leutissuer Weston.
She does worry the country is facing a lose-lose situation, that people have become so entrenched in their views they are going to negatively express their disappointment.
“I would like to see people calm down. I know emotions have been running really high,” said Dyland Jenkins, who voted in his first presidential election. “With the election being over, I hope emotions calm down and people are able to get along a little better. I think for a few months after this election situation, it’s probably going to still be tense but, hopefully, after six months things will go back to normal.”
Both Weston and Jenkins sat out the 2016 presidential race. Jenkins was 18 and living in Japan and said he didn’t thoroughly understand mail-in absentee voting.
“I’ve always been liberal, but didn’t like what was going on in the presidential race,” Weston said. “Now, I felt like with everything that is going on in the world that instead of being that person that doesn’t vote and gets mad and angry at what is going on in the world it was time to take a stand. I voted this time.”
She cast her ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She believes they’ll address issues surrounding police brutality.
“Don’t get me wrong, with all the presidents that have come before stuff has happened under them but I’ve got to say this year has been by far the worst. These past couple of years, it’s been terrible,” she said.
Jenkins voted for Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen.
“I can’t say I’m completely on board with everything she says, but one side of my family is hardcore Joe Biden and the other side is hardcore Donald Trump,” Jenkins said. “I just wanted to show the dissent. … I want better options the next time. Someone who is a little more moderate, someone closer to the middle.”
Jenkins said he doesn’t believe Trump or Biden truly represent the American people.
“People are very high strung in supporting these people because they believe they represent their system of life but both candidates are very detached from what you and I see in our daily lives. I would like to see someone more connected to the people,” he said.
Rutina Day, a native of Brazil and Trump supporter, disagreed.
“I like the way he thinks. He wants to make the United States a good place where you can grow, you can come from nothing and you can have more,” Day said. “This is what makes a difference in this country.”
Frank Cutler said he wanted to wake up Wednesday morning to a red wave and voted to make that happen.
You come do your part, hope you get what you wanted and that America does better,” Cutler said.
President Trump is someone who “wants to fight for the American people and lower taxes,” he said.