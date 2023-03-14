voter freedom bill

Rep. Allen Buansi and Sen. Kandie Smith, behind the podium from left, lead a news conference about legislation they filed seeking protections for poll workers and greater access for voters.

 Contributed photo

State Sen. Kandie Smith joined more than 60 colleagues in the General Assembly to sponsor legislation they said will protect voter rights by fully funding State Board of Elections requests meant to prevent harassment and expand access.

Smith, a Democrat who represents Pitt and Edgecombe counties, and Rep. Allen Buansi, an Orange County Democrat, filed House Bill 293 and Senate Bill 226, the Freedom to Vote Act, on Wednesday. They were joined by Wake County Board of Elections member Greg Flynn at a news conference. Flynn spoke about his experience as an elections administrator in recent years.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.