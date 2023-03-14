...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Rep. Allen Buansi and Sen. Kandie Smith, behind the podium from left, lead a news conference about legislation they filed seeking protections for poll workers and greater access for voters.
State Sen. Kandie Smith joined more than 60 colleagues in the General Assembly to sponsor legislation they said will protect voter rights by fully funding State Board of Elections requests meant to prevent harassment and expand access.
Smith, a Democrat who represents Pitt and Edgecombe counties, and Rep. Allen Buansi, an Orange County Democrat, filed House Bill 293 and Senate Bill 226, the Freedom to Vote Act, on Wednesday. They were joined by Wake County Board of Elections member Greg Flynn at a news conference. Flynn spoke about his experience as an elections administrator in recent years.
“For democracy to work for all of us, it must include all of us,” Smith said. “That’s why our caucuses are coming together to fight dangerous anti-voter legislation and make sure that our voices can be heard and that our freedoms are protected.”
HB 293 and SB 226 call on the General Assembly to meet all of the funding needs identified by the State Board of Elections in its 2023 budget request. The bill defines and prohibits harassment or intimidation of voters, election administrators, and poll workers. It makes it unlawful to make spurious challenges against an individual’s right to vote. It also establishes a process for citizens to register to vote online; extend weekend early voting hours; prevent boards of election from removing voters from the rolls without notice; and establish a timeline for the General Assembly to enact a non-partisan redistricting process following the return of the 2030 census.
“For generations, we have had to fight for the right to cast our votes and participate in democracy,” Smith said. “More recently, we have had to fight back against the majority’s agenda to sabotage elections by limiting funds for election administration, creating new barriers for people to vote, like voter ID, and passing polarized district maps that dilute the voting power of Black and brown communities.”
Elections will not reflect the will of the people if conservative lawmakers spread distrust in elections and pass laws that limit voter participation, Buansi said.
“While extreme lawmakers try to silence voters by spreading false information, attempting to limit the time we have to cast our ballots, and continue chipping away at our communities’ right to participate in government, Democratic caucuses in the House and Senate are introducing legislation that would protect your freedom to vote and have your voice heard,” Buansi said.
“The disinformation spreading in our communities about elections has created an atmosphere of confusion and intimidation at the polls,” said Flynn, speaking on his experience as an election administrator. “We’ve had judges followed from polling locations and back to their offices by self-appointed poll observers who are intent on intimidating and harassing election workers, and we know that many voters are avoiding voting on election day, instead opting for participating in early voting, because they’re worried about facing harassment. And it’s the General Assembly’s responsibility to address these issues.”
Rep. Gloristine Brown, a Democrat from Bethel, was among the more than 40 House members who are co-sponsoring the legislation.