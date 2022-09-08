Demolition started on Wednesday on the Agnes Fullilove School, which once housed Greenville’s homeless shelter, after the organization’s board of directors decided renovating the building would be too expensive.
Instead, the board of directors for Community Crossroads Center, plan to raise money to build an approximately 10,000-square-foot structure that will offer daycare services for frail residents, after-school resources, an education and career center, conference and administrative spaces and storage.
“The decision was a hard one — one that we did not arrive at easily,” said Janet Moye, board president. “We all hoped we could restore the school but in the end it was cost — and time — prohibitive. Our mission first and foremost is to serve our residents and provide the resources they need to maintain dignity and regain their self-sufficiency.”
Demolition was originally scheduled for January but was put on hold when local preservationists asked for time to explore ways to preserve the nearly 100-year-old structure.
The center’s board initially granted a 30-day extension — that was later extended.
The Fullilove School is a two-story Colonial Revival-style school building built in 1924.
The shelter operated out of the school’s former cafeteria/auditorium when it was chartered in 1987 until it moved into its current location at 207 Manhattan Ave. in 2015.
After the move, the Fullilove building housed a clothing and furniture donation center, a clinic provided by the Brody School of Medicine and classes provided by Pitt Community College, according to a January article in The Daily Reflector.
There were discussions about using the building for other purposes, including opening an inpatient substance abuse treatment facility, the article stated, but most suggestions were not compatible with city ordinances or the wishes of the neighborhood.
Michael Glenn, a businessman whose family renovated two historic buildings in downtown Greenville and was part of the group attempting to save the Fullilove building, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Charles Young, the center’s executive director, said the key preservationists were informed about the board’s decision. He said while they were disappointed, they understood the decision.
The delay increased the demolition cost to $90,000 and was guaranteed for 45 days, so the board wanted the work to get underway.
Young said a local contractor who has experience in historic preservation, submitted a bid to renovate the facility. The board consulted with other local architects and contractors who said the work couldn’t be done for the price quoted.
The board also consulted with city and county officials, donors and grantors. In the end, the board unanimously voted to demolish the existing structure and build a new facility.
“Once the new structure is built, a wing in the existing building will be converted to rooms to accommodate families with minor children,” according to a statement released by the center’s board. “These services have all been curtailed since the school building next to the shelter became uninhabitable in 2020 due to rising maintenance, repair and utility costs.”
The center can accommodate 98 residents at full capacity.
“Since the onset of COVID, we have had to decrease our census to maintain social distancing and provide for isolation when needed. As a result, many services, including serving families have been on hold,” Young said.
Demolition will be ongoing for several days and removal of debris will take several weeks, he said.
The center still needs to raise money for the new facility, Young said.
The board’s past president David Collier is chairing a capital campaign to fund the initiative. The start date will be announced at a later time.
The shelter is a nonprofit organization and relies largely on private donors to fund operations.