Demolition started on Wednesday on the Agnes Fullilove School, which once housed Greenville’s homeless shelter, after the organization’s board of directors decided renovating the building would be too expensive.

Instead, the board of directors for Community Crossroads Center, plan to raise money to build an approximately 10,000-square-foot structure that will offer daycare services for frail residents, after-school resources, an education and career center, conference and administrative spaces and storage.


