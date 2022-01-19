A Greenville manufacturing plant has announced it is closing its doors by January 2023, taking with it 475 jobs.
DENSO Manufacturing, which makes auto parts at 1125 Sugg Parkway, told ENC Alliance spokespeople on Tuesday that major layoffs will take place later this year.
Employees were informed on Tuesday of the impending shutdown to give them time to figure out their plans.
“Pretty surprised to get the call yesterday that DENSO had decided to close their Greenville manufacturing operation,” said Brad Hufford, vice president of business development for the Greenville ENC Alliance, on Wednesday. “They were notifying employees yesterday and indicated there would not be any direct impacts as far as layoffs until the July-August time frame.”
Since 2019, DENSO’s parent company has been reorganizing Hufford said. He believes that the decision to shut down its Greenville plant is a result of corporate streamlining. The company has given no official word on the reasoning for the closure.
Hufford said the company plans to aid employees as much as possible with finding jobs in company. The closest manufacturing plant is in Statesville.
“Our primary concern right now is with those workers,” Hufford said. “Whenever there is a closure like this the N.C. Department of Commerce requires companies to issue what is called a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Letter, and that letter goes out to notify government but also workforce development partners through the Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Solutions.”
The WARN letter helps the company and economic impact partners such as the Rivers East Workforce Development Board identify workers being impacted and provide them with direct assistance, either by locating job assistance or providing aid for retraining. That could include financial assistance at a community college.
According to Andrew Beale, communications manager for the N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions, DENSO has yet to file a WARN letter. The Department of Commerce's website says that a WARN letter is required upon the closure of a plant that affects at least 50 employees during any 30-day period, as well as when conducting a mass layoff of between 50 and 499 employees when that number represents at least a third of the employer's workforce.
At this early stage of the announcement, ENC Alliance does not have direct monetary figures on how the 475 jobs lost will affect the economy. Hufford emphasized that Greenville’s economy is still robust and that skilled manufacturing workers should have no shortage of opportunities.
“The folks at DENSO working there have great skills and great experience in the manufacturing environment,” Hufford said. “They will just need to be re-placed into new opportunities and get trained up into their protocols.”
ENC Alliance, which owns Indigreen, where the plant is located, will help DENSO with the sale of the building and locating new business to occupy it at a later date.
Bridgette LaRose, manager of Corporate Communications for DENSO, relayed the following statement on behalf of the company.
"In an effort to optimize its North American manufacturing operations, DENSO announced plans to wind down production at its Greenville North Carolina facility by Jan. 2023. While Denso continues to develop and manufacture a range of small motors, we will consolidate small motor products to suitable DENSO locations that can support multi-product business to remain efficient and meet customer needs. Greenville employees will have the opportunity to pursue open positions at other DENSO facilities across North America. Other employees will be offered competitive severance packages and support as they transition to new opportunities."