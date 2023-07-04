Whitney Chanel Bizzell

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

An Ayden woman is the second person to be charged in a June 21 shooting that hospitalized a 17-year-old in the Belvoir area.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that it had secured warrants charging Whitney Chanel Bizzell, 31, 4217 Legacy Park Way, with attempted murder. The agency said the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force took her into custody on Friday.


  

