An influx of visitors is expected to bring a needed boost to Greenville restaurants this week while short-handed serving and kitchen crews gear up to greet them.
The North Carolina Republican Party State Convention, the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament and area high school graduations are expected to bring thousands to Greenville. The vast majority of the visitors are expected to eat out, either enjoying their meals in the restaurant or getting to-go boxes.
Local restauranteurs, who have been struggling to raise staffing to pre-pandemic levels in some cases operating at reduced capacity, hope customers will be plentiful and patient.
“Our business has rebounded a lot more quickly than our staffing has,” said Jeremy Spengeman, owner of Basils restaurant on Fire Tower Road. “Friday night and Sundays, we can’t get much busier.”
He expects this Saturday to top his usual numbers.
“We are going to do the best we can,” Spengeman said. “I’ll put out Gatorade to keep everyone hydrated and go from there.”
Spengeman spent Wednesday checking his inventory and placing orders for extra supplies to ensure he’s ready for this weekend’s rush. Where he might normally purchase three boxes of meatballs for a weekend, this week he’s getting five.
“We are very fortunate to survive something nobody ever anticipated happening,” he said.
Spengeman, whose restaurant opened in 1999, said he’s filled most of his wait staff, hosting and bar positions but has not been able to hire additional kitchen staff.
Among his current kitchen staff, Spengeman has a couple of cooks with 15 years experience, two with 10 years experience and several others with five years experience.
However, a weekend dinner service needs seven or eight people in the kitchen, Spengeman said. That’s basically his entire staff.
While many political leaders say the extra $300 unemployment payment from the federal government is making it easier for people to remain unemployed, Spengeman said many factors are involved.
“I think many people who were in the service industry in the past are scared to return because of the risk of losing their jobs again as the pandemic was something the average person never even thought about happening,” he said.
Now that it’s happened, the industry as a whole seems less stable, he said.
Spengeman has made adjustments to help his existing staff. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and operating hours have been adjusted on other days.
“It’s definitely going to add to the stresses of being a small business owner,” said Tandi Wilson, co-owner of Dickinson Avenue Public House and Christy’s Euro Pub.
Wilson also is involved in Pitt Independent Eateries, an organization that promoted local restaurants in the early days of the pandemic.
Despite the possible stress, this week’s multitude of activities is great for Greenville’s locally owned restaurants, Wilson said.
“I think it’s a good thing for the summer because so much is closed down during the summer,” Wilson said. “Coming off COVID, where everybody was already so slow, I think it will be beneficial.”
Nationwide the restaurant industry was severely affected by the pandemic. Before it hit, 13 percent of North Carolina’s workforce was employed in restaurants and lodgings. Out of 500,000 restaurant jobs in North Carolina, 350,000 were lost, according to the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association.
Matt Scully, owner of The Scullery, said he’ll “go with the flow” this weekend.
“We did have graduation week at ECU a couple of weeks ago and that was a busy weekend,” he said. “That prepped us and gave us confidence going forward. We’ve also taken time regrowing our business. We’ve made a lot of cutbacks going into the pandemic, as you might imagine, but we’ve just been slowly been adding back.”
Scully said his restaurant is at 75 percent capacity, in part because he wants to keep things manageable for his employees.
He, like Spengemen, is having a hard time finding new employees so he doesn’t want to exhaust his existing staff.
Along with having fewer tables, he’s adjusted the restaurant’s hours so the same employees can work a seven-hour day.
It’s important to have employees who like their work because it makes the food taste better, he said.
After the struggles of the pandemic, Scully is grateful the restaurant will celebrate its 10th anniversary next week. This weekend will be a nice leadup to that day.
“It will be nice to have a whole lot more people but it won’t change what we’re doing,” he said.
“It’s tempting to gear up and try to do as much as you can. After this past year we’ve learned to be grateful for what we have and to keep things simple and try our best. That’s what we’re going to do this weekend.”
While families will visit restaurants to celebrate their graduating seniors and tournament fans will grab a bite between games, the majority of the GOP conventioneers will dine at the convention center this weekend.
A lunch and dinner are scheduled for Friday, breakfast lunch and dinner are being held Saturday and breakfast will be served Sunday, said Rhesa Tucker, Greenville Convention Center executive director.
This is the center’s first major convention since March 2020 and the most challenging part of the preparations has been staffing, especially finding catering staff, she said.
“Our community and region have pulled together to fulfill the needs we had for serving this weekend,” Tucker said.
Wilson said she hasn’t experienced staffing shortages but knows the effect it is having on other restaurant owners.
“The main thing I think about when it comes to not having enough staff … is a lot has to do with the customer too,” Wilson said. “We ask customers to be patient, especially with all the stressors we’ve had this past year, be patient with the staff, be patient with the servers and tip everybody accordingly for the work they are doing.”