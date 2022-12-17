A developer whose rezoning request was rejected in August due to concerns about traffic and stability of a nearby dam is now seeking a rezoning of a larger piece of property in the same area.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville has asked the city Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend approving the rezoning of 29.5 acres of property from residential-agricultural to residential, medium-density multifamily.
The property is located east of L.T. Hardee Road between the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Leon Drive, the same location of a rezoning denied by the City Council in August.
The new request will be made during the 6 p.m. Tuesday session of the planning and zoning commission.
The new request involves more than double the 13.8 acres Bill Clark Homes tried to rezone in August. However, the August request sought residential, high-density multifamily.
The council unanimously voted against the request, despite staff recommending approval and the planning and zoning commission voting 4-2 in favor of approval. The denial came after a large group of nearby property owners protested.
Residents protested in August because of fears that the recommended stormwater detention wouldn’t be enough to protect Lake Glenwood, a recreational pond that also retains stormwater along Eastern Pines Road.
Lake Glenwood has a dam that has received notices of deficiency from the state Dam Safety Program. Speakers in August feared stormwater runoff from the L.T. Hardee property would cause the dam to fail and flood Eastern Pines Road and neighborhoods downstream.
The developer plans to submit a report from Stroud Engineering of Greenville stating that the required stormwater detention devices on the L.T. Hardee Road property would be enough to prevent an increased flow of water to Lake Glenwood and would have no impact on the dam’s safety.
The residents in August also said the property wasn’t suitable for residential, medium density multi-family development because the land had one small boundary with a state maintained road; an outlet in a sharp curve along L.T. Hardee Road.
Despite additional property being added, a city map shows no other driveway location other than the curve along L.T. Hardee Road.
In August, information presented to the council said the residential, high-density, multifamily zoning could accommodate 160-170 multifamily units. It was estimated that a net increase of 289 trips on Eastern Pines Road and 433 trips on East 10th Street would be generated.
Information being presented to the planning and zoning commission on Tuesday states that rezoning the 29.5 acres to residential, medium-density, multifamily could accommodate 200-225 multifamily units. It’s estimated that a net increase of 305 trips on Eastern Pines Road and 457 trips on East 10th Street would be generated.