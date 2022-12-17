101016Hurricanedamage-3

Lake Glenwood experiences heavy overflow into Eastern Pines road as a result of Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 9, 2016. (Joe Pellegrino/The Daily Reflector)

 Joe Pellegrino/The Daily Reflect

A developer whose rezoning request was rejected in August due to concerns about traffic and stability of a nearby dam is now seeking a rezoning of a larger piece of property in the same area.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville has asked the city Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend approving the rezoning of 29.5 acres of property from residential-agricultural to residential, medium-density multifamily.


