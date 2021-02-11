City staff has recommended the Greenville City Council reject a request to add more residential units to a downtown mixed-use development.
The council is scheduled to vote on the request today during its 6 p.m. virtual meeting.
Sidewalk Greenville LLC, the developers of University Edge and Dickinson Lofts, wants to convert part of its first-floor retail/office space into eight non-student market rate residential units, according to the council’s agenda material documents.
The council approved a similar request in February 2020.
Staff pointed to the history of the University Edge and Dickinson Lofts project in making its recommendation.
The city conveyed property it owned at Reade Circle, Pitt Street, and Dickinson Avenue to Sidewalk Greenville in November 2015 so the company could build a development consisting of student and market-rate rental units. The city also leased land so the property would have 200 parking spaces.
The 2015 agreement required that at least 20,000 square feet of office and retail space be included in the lower levels.
The development plan also said Sidewalk Greenville would “make its best reasonable efforts” to include a sit-down, non-fast food restaurant in the building.
Last year the council agreed to reduce the amount of office/retail space from 20,000 square feet to 14,000 square feet.
Now the developer wants to further reduce the office/retail space to 6,116 square feet so eight more non-student market-rate residential units can be built.
“Since the original discussion of this project, it has been considered a mixed-use with residential, office, and retail,” staff wrote in its agenda materials. “This current request to further reduce the office and retail square footage represents a 70 percent reduction from the original agreed-upon amount, a significant change which will result in only 6,116 square feet for office or retail.”
In an October letter to the city, William “Gus” Cook, owner representative of Sidewalk Greenville, said the company has marketed the retail space for more than three years without success.
“It has become clear to us that the market demand is not sufficient to support the remaining +/- 7,884 leaseable square feet of retail space at this location in the near term,” Cook wrote.
He doesn’t believe that will change since the pandemic has left downtown Greenville with a number of vacancies.
Cook said transforming the office/retail space into rental units would eliminate the “ghost-town” effort of empty storefronts.
Also on Thursday’s council agenda:
A public hearing on a special-use permit requested by Ironwood Development for an agricultural master plan community that will be called Carolina Crofts.
The proposed development will consist of 346 single-family lots, 34 townhouse units, seven farm cabins, a sales and information center, 4.60 acres of nonresidential space, and 68.80 acres of open space. It will be developed on 196 acres located on the western right-of-way of N.C. 43 North, adjacent to Rock Springs Subdivision.
A special-use permit requires the city council to conduct a quasi-judicial procedure that requests the presentation of expert witness materials. The council’s decision could be appealed in Pitt County Superior Court.
Five other public hearings also are on the council’s agenda:
- Annex nearly 2 acres of Fire Tower Commercial Park, located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of West Fire Tower Road and Whitley Drive.
- Annex nearly 1.5 acres of Lakeview Industrial Park, located at the terminus of Sapphire Court.
- Annex three lots totaling 13 acres of North Creek Commercial located at the terminus of North Creek Drive.
- Rezone 5.7 acres located at the current terminus of Manning Forest Drive from residential-agricultural residential-high density. The company 4 Life Properties made the request.
- Amend the city code to create a definition and standards for residential and non-residential fences.
The council also is scheduled to honor the D.H. Conley High School volleyball team for winning the 3A State Championship.