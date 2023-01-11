The Greenville City Council is scheduled to reconsider a rezoning request on L.T. Hardee Road on Thursday during the same meeting it will consider new rules governing bars in the downtown area.
The council denied the original rezoning request in August after people living in the area expressed concerns about about runoff creating additional flooding pressure in downstream neighborhoods and the impact on a failing dam.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville, which is seeking the rezoning, brought a modified plan to the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission in December. A local engineer said the project wouldn’t create flooding problems, but the commission voted 3-2 to deny the request.
The developer wants to rezone 29.5 acres located east of L.T. Hardee Road, between the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Leon Drive from. residential-agricultural to residential medium density multi-family zoning.
Landon Weaver of Bill Clark Homes said in December that new request encompasses more land and would put in more housing units, but it reduces the number of units to eigh per acre compared to 14 per acre.
It is one of eight annexation and rezoning public hearings on the council’s 6 p.m. Thursday agenda. The council also is holding two public hearings involving the governance of downtown businesses.
The council is considering abolishing rules preventing new bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing bar. Instead, the council wants to establish a new use and add a definition and standards for “bar 2022,” rules that will allow bars to operate in the downtown area.
The council also will consider changes to the city’s zoning ordinance allowing certain businesses to sell alcohol as an accessory use. Other changes include adding microbrewery and microdistillery as an accessory use for bars, deleting the use, definition and standards of a “dining and entertainment establishment” and amending the definition of a “restaurant, conventional” and changing the name of public or private clubs to bar.