The Greenville City Council is scheduled to reconsider a rezoning request on L.T. Hardee Road on Thursday during the same meeting it will consider new rules governing bars in the downtown area.

The council denied the original rezoning request in August after people living in the area expressed concerns about about runoff creating additional flooding pressure in downstream neighborhoods and the impact on a failing dam.

