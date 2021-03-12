Officials with an economic development group said Greenville is the No. 1 city of its size for incoming industry in the nation, but a lack of rail infrastructure has turned some prospects away.
Steve Weathers, president and CEO of the Greenville ENC-Alliance, said that manufacturing is on the uptick in Greenville and Pitt County thanks to a great deal of land and other resources and support from local government and private enterprise keen to bring more jobs to the area.
“We have unused capacity in utilities and air,” said Weathers, whose agency is supported with public and private funds. “We have an airport, unused land and a lot of opportunity for people to move here … Our two main donors have been the city (Greenville) for half a million a year and Greenville Utilities for a half a million a year. One million covers the operation. One thing you don’t see in many communities is that kind of engagement in such broad sectors.”
A lack of rail adjacent sites has hamstrung the group from pursuing certain recruitment leads, Weathers said. Out of five leads put forth by a project management team recently, four had to be turned down completely because access to a rail station was lacking.
Weathers predicted that those leads could have resulted in 2,500 new jobs for the area. Brad Hufford, vice president of business development, said that developing access to sites with rail is worth pursuing.
“Indigreen Corporate Park is not rail served, so we have looked at building rail spurs that are tacked on as a short line,” Hufford said. “It would allow a company to bring in cars full of materials or send out finished products by rail.”
Greenville-ENC assumed ownership of Indigreen, an industrial and corporate park north of Greenville, from the Pitt County Committee of 100 when the development agency was formed in 2019.
Rather than locking down areas in Greenville’s city limits, which rail typically would only be able to serve one company at a time, site selectors are turning their eyes to areas like Ayden and Bethel.
“Tracts of land there could serve 100 acres for rail sites,” Hufford said. “That’s enough to benefit multiple companies.”
The cost of rail spurs and other areas of service are subsidized by North Carolina’s Department of Transportation, the NC Railroad Company and other entities, Hufford said. He also said that the economic impact could be an estimated $10-15 million depending on the jobs offered and industries which came to town.
Weathers spoke to Pitt County’s Bar Association Tuesday about the impact new business will have on the city. He told the lawyers assembled that certain industries are a focus of ENC Alliance.
“We have put a plan together to bring new businesses here, primarily in pharmaceutical manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, marine manufacturing and a couple of other areas,” Weathers said. “We built a database of 900 companies that are targeted throughout the country. ...
“We started with zero (leads) and right now we have about 20 business leads we are talking to. About half of those are very active projects. An example is an automotive lubricants company out of Michigan that wants to be in the Southeast. Before we talked to them they were not even considering North Carolina and they definitely were not looking at Greenville. Now they are.”
Hufford urges those with unused land capacity to reach out.
“We have been working with land owners in the area who have large tracts of lands to see what can come of it,” Hufford said. “Unused farm land is very common in the area.”
The group also puts out a monthly newsletter, which is available online at bit.ly/gencanewsletter.