There is a need for more affordable housing in Greenville, and a proposed apartment complex along Southwest Greenville Boulevard will meet some of the need, a partner in the project said.
Lea Henry urged the Greenville City Council to approve a rezoning request that will allow Third Wave Housing to build an 84-unit development near Summer Green Apartments. Henry and Third Wave Housing owner and managing partner Richard Angino made their request during Thursday’s council meeting.
The council will reconvene at 6 p.m. Monday to vote on the rezoning request and three other items during a virtual meeting.
“Third Wave Housing has a tremendous track record in developing and operating affordable housing complexes and mixed income complexes across the state,” Henry said. “I’ve seen it first hand and that is why I am excited to partner on this project.”
The current plan is to build 84 units on the site, Henry said.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the site can accommodate between 100-110 units.
We’ve done our market studies related ... and there is a lot of demand in Greenville,” Angino said. There is especially a need for affordable housing, he said.
The 12.3 acre parcel that he asked be rezoned from residential agricultural to residential high density is a good spot, because Summer Green Apartments is on one side of the property and a mobile home development is on the other.
There were no speakers during the three other public hearings conducted by the city council.
Annexation
Owners of 2.57 acres of property located along the southern right-of-way of Greenpark Drive north of Staton House Road, behind the Sheetz at 2521 N. Memorial Drive, are asking that it be annexed into the city limits. The property is identified as North Green Commercial Park.
Gooby said staff anticipates the property will be used as an overnight truck station and diesel station.
Ordinance changes
Staff recommended the following changes to the city’s zoning ordinance:
- Amend the code so that all matters requiring evidentiary hearings will go before the Board of Adjustment. Currently, the city council is required to hold evidentiary hearings for master plan communities and the planning and zoning commission holds evidentiary hearings on land-use intensities.
- Add “digital broadcast studio” as a permitted use in the unoffensive industry, industrial, planned unoffensive industry and planned industry zoning districts.
- Clarify public street setbacks for principal structures in multi-family developments.
State grants
Staff recommended the city accept two state economic development grants on behalf of HC Composites, better known as World Cat.
The state Department of Commerce approved a $500,000 Building Reuse grant and a $180,000 One North Carolina Fund grant for HC Composites, doing business as World Cat, a maker of offshore power catamarans. It is relocating a manufacturing facility to the Greenville area.
Retirees recognized
Council also recognized two retiring employees.
Richard Gay, a public works employee retired in March after a 32-year career with the city’s public works department.
City Manager Ann Wall said Gay moved up through the ranks in the city’s building and grounds division.
He was a one-man crew who worked in the city’s downtown area maintaining landscaping and patrolling for litter.
“He was one of the first employees to use a sidewalk sweeper and he would report to work at 2 a.m. to sweep the downtown area,” Wall said.
He helped maintain the city’s four cemeteries and joined other public works employees in keeping roads and facilities open during hurricanes, snow storms and other weather events.
“Richard was one of the most dependable hard working employees in the buildings and ground division and he will be greatly missed,” Wall said.
Recreation and Parks Director Gary Fenton, who officially retires today, also was honored.
Fenton worked newly 14 years in Greenville, championing the creation of new parks, recreation facilities and greenways.
“He will leave behind a trail, see I picked up a trail, of great projects and great work in recreation and parks and serving communities in Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina,” Wall said.
Fenton will be returning to the city as the part-time resource coordinator of Wildwood Park where he will identify additional areas to develop.
“Congratulations Gary, but you’re not going far,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “Thank goodness.”