Homeowners fearing increased flooding and excessive traffic opposed multiple items on Tuesday’s Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission agenda.
Commission members unanimously approved four of five items presented to them.
The fifth item, a request to change the city’s future land use and character map, was opposed by two members but was still approved.
All the items must now go to the Greenville City Council for final approval.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville requested the amendment to the future land use and character map.
A future land use and character map identifies how city leaders envision the future use of property within the city’s limits and the planning jurisdiction outside the city’s limits.
Bill Clark Homes wants to change the use of nearly 99 acres of property located along the right-of-way of N.C. 33 East adjacent to the Rolling Meadows subdivision.
One tract that is slightly more than 13 acres is located outside the city limits but is in Greenville’s planning jurisdiction.
The other three tracts, totaling about 86 acres, are located within the Village of Simpson’s planning jurisdiction but outside its municipal limits, said Chief Planner Chantae Gooby.
Bill Clark Homes plans to ask Greenville to annex all 99 acres so sewer can be extended to the four tracts.
The business asked that tract 4, a 6.4-acre parcel, be zoned for commercial development.
Tract 1, in Greenville’s planning jurisdiction, and Tract 3, in Simpson’s jurisdiction, would be rezoned to traditional neighborhood medium-high density. Tract 2, also in Simpson’s jurisdiction, would be rezoned potential conservation/open space.
The changes could result in 433 houses being built and more than 58,000 square feet of commercial space.
Landon Weaver, a representative of Bill Clark Homes, said single-family home development is in keeping with nearby neighborhoods.
Rolling Meadows resident Reggie Gardner has a corner lot with drainage issues.
His neighbor Wayne Austin’s home abuts the property and already has problems with water collecting in his backyard. His toilet malfunctions when the backyard floods, Austin said.
Commission member Kevin Faison asked if the city could help Austin.
Landon said Pitt County government worked with Candlewick subdivision to connect it to the city’s sewer system and recommended pursuing that avenue.
When Candlewick sought to add more homes to the city’s system earlier this year, the Greenville City Council voted against the plan, saying only developments annexed into the city can receive sewer service.
A traffic study also showed 7,141 trips daily could occur on N.C. 33, an increase of 2,356 trips a day.
Gardner said it will create more problems getting onto and turning off the highway.
“It seems like at this point it’s going to happen, but I just want more information about what’s going to happen,” Gardner said. “It doesn’t seem like we are going to be able to have the same quality of life with the development. … I just see a traffic nightmare in a year or two.”
Faison and commission member Hap Maxwell had similar concerns about traffic.
“I just hope the (state transportation department) does something to make sure it’s not a nightmare getting in and out of the neighborhood over there,” Maxwell said.
“We have to hope the city has the best interests of our residents. Our current residents, not just future residents,” Faison said.
They voted against the recommended changes.
Members Brad Guth, Billy Parker, Christopher West, Les Robinson, alternate Alan Brock and Allan Thomas voted in favor of the requested changes.
Members Michael Overton, John Collins and Max Joyner III were absent.
Preliminary plats
S&B Properties ENC requested approval of a preliminary plat for a nearly 72.5 acre subdivision it calls “Fall Creek” located along the eastern right-of-way of N.C. 43 South and adjacent to the Oak Hill East and Summers Walk subdivisions.
The plat consists of 164 single-family lots and two multi-family lots.
Planner Devida Moore said the proposed development would only have one entrance off N.C. 43 South but would connect to Naples Drive in Summer Walk.
Igor Palyvoda, vice president of Baldwin Design Consultants, said a preliminary plat was approved for the project a decade ago but it was never built because of a downturn in the economy.
Greg McKinney, Summers Walk homeowners association president, said the majority of the 39 homeowners in the development oppose the project because of the connection to Naples Drive.
“Adding 164 additional homes of traffic to that single street would cause a serious safety concern for people walking, biking along the road,” he said.
Oak Hills Farms resident Cathy Meyer, a trained civil engineer, said her property is adjacent to the proposed development, which is in a floodway and floodplain.
She said the calculations used to determine if a 10-year or 25-year flood retention should be required did not incorporate enough the land into the calculations.
City engineer Daryl Norris said the calculations were made using the watersheds within existing city limits. It was determined the remainder of the watershed wouldn’t create enough difference to require a 25-year retention plan, he said.
ACP Holdings requested a preliminary plat for a 27.6-acre duplex development to be called Allen Ridge, located at the terminus of Allen Ridge Road. The proposed plat consists of 76 duplex lots.
No one spoke against the request.
Rezonings
Elks Construction asked to rezone 1.3 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue Extension between Williams Road and Southwest Greenville Boulevard from residential-agricultural to residential high-density multi-family.
Gooby said the property will likely be combined with vacant land to create a multi-family development. ‘
Nearby resident Edward Clark said he is concerned because two houses on the property would likely be removed. He also didn’t think the area should be turned into a mixed=-use area that allowed high-density housing.
Commission member Maxwell was the only person who raised concerns about a request from Cherry Construction to rezone 37 acres located located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of Allen Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad from medical-office to medical-residential high density multi-family. The rezoning could allow 450-490 one, two and three bedroom units to be built on the property.
Maxwell said he lives downstream of the property and it seems that continual development in the area has brought more water with each storm.
Bryan Fagundus, who represents Cherry Construction, said the watershed is one of the most restrictive in the city and a 25-year retention pond will be a requirement.
Fagundus said Norris will hold the developers feet to the fire to ensure all regulations to limit storm runoff will be followed.
New officers
The board elected Faison as chairman and Christopher West as vice-chairman for fiscal year 2021-22.