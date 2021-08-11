Growth is dominating today’s Greenville City Council meeting with six public hearings scheduled on requests for annexations, rezonings and modifications to the city’s future land use and character map.
Today’s 6 p.m. meeting, being held in-person in the City Council Chambers, also includes a public hearing on repairing or demolishing dwellings on Spruce Street and a vote to give land to Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville is requesting amendments to the future land use and character map that will allow the company to eventually annex nearly 99 acres into city limits and build more than 400 homes.
The property is located along the right-of-way of N.C. 33 East, adjacent to the Rolling Meadows subdivision.
Bill Clark Homes wants to annex the land so sewer service can be extended into the area. To do so, the property has to be included in the city’s future land use and character map, a document that identifies how city leaders envision the use of land within the city’s limits and the planning jurisdiction outside the city’s limits.
About 86 acres are located within the planning jurisdiction of the Village of Simpson but outside its municipal limits.
Slightly more than 13 acres are located outside Greenville’s city limits but within its planning jurisdiction.
In the developer’s request, the land is divided into tracts.
The developer is asking that Tract 4, 6.4-acre parcel located in Simpson’s planning jurisdiction, be zoned for commercial development in Greenville’s plan. The property could accommodate up to 58,000 square feet of commercial space.
Tract 1, in Greenville’s planning jurisdiction, and Tract 3, in Simpson’s jurisdiction, would be rezoned to traditional neighborhood medium-high density. Tract 2, also in Simpson’s jurisdiction, would be rezoned potential conservation/open space.
Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-2 in favor of the request at its July meeting.
The other public hearings involve the following:
- Annexation of Arbor Hills South, Section 2, Phase 8 involving 9.8 acres located at the current terminus of Sequoia Drive.
- Annexation of a portion of Lot 1, Kinsey Creek, Phase 2 involving nearly 3.6 acres located east of Allen Road and south of Briarcliff Drive.
- Annexation of Covengton Downe Subdivision Phase II, Lot 3 involving 0.9 acres located along the southern right-of-way of East Fire Tower Road and west of County Home Road.
- Rezoning of 1.34 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue Extension between Williams Road and Southwest Greenville Boulevard from residential-agricultural to residential high density multi-family.
- Rezoning of 37.15 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of Allen Road and the Norfolk Southern from medical-office to medical-residential high density multifamily.
- Adoption of an ordinance requiring the repair or the demolition and removal of the dwellings located at 1407 Spruce St., specifically Units 1401, 1403 and 1405.
The council also will consider giving Habitat for Humanity a nearly quarter-acre lot at 601 Vanderbilt Land to build a home.
According to the council’s meeting materials, Habitat has worked with the city since 2018 to revitalize Lincoln Park. The property being requested would be put towards building a home for low-income buyers.
The council also is scheduled to recognize city employees who are graduates of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute, the 10 under Pitt County Girls Softball Team for winning a state championship and the J.H. Rose High School Baseball Team for winning a state championship.