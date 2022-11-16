A proposed residential development near South Central High School and a proposed commercial development in northern Greenville prompted questions about drainage during Tuesday’s Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The commission unanimously approved preliminary plats for both projects after representatives assured them plans are in place to combat the issues raised.
A preliminary plat designates the location of streets, utilities and other infrastructure in a proposed development. It's used to obtain permitting and other authorizations to begin construction.
Tom Marsh raised questions about a project named “South Creek,” which is planned as a development with 67 residential lots on 22.6 acres located along the northern right of way of Forlines Road and adjacent to South Central High School.
Marsh said homes in the area already experience flooding problems. A ditch that separates the South Creek property from South Central High School hasn’t properly functioned for 25 years. He also had concerns about trees along that property line being cut.
“Mr. Marsh has some valid points,” said Mike Baldwin of Baldwin Designs, who represents the property owners.
Baldwin said there are plans to make improvements to the ditch but it will require cutting down some trees that interfere with the ditch’s drainage.
Kathy Marsh had questions about the sewer and water systems serving the new development.
Davida Moore, city planner, said the development will be annexed into the city and be served by Greenville Utilities Commission. Marsh, whose property is located in an unincorporated area whose planning is controlled by the city, asked if her home could be served by GUC. Moore said she would have to talk with the utility provider.
Tommy Corbett and Daoud Rizek had questions about drainage and roadway access involving “Tram Industrial Park," three lots totaling nearly 70 acres located east of Old Creek Road and to the north and south of Tram Lane near the DMV Driver License Office north of town.
Corbett owns adjacent property, as does his mother. Corbett worried that a ditch between the three properties could become stopped up as the land is developed.
Steve Janowski with Rivers and Associates, who represented the developer, said a retention pond will eventually be built which should help improve the flow of the ditch.
Rizek questioned if the Tram property’s existing dirt lane would remain open because it is how he accesses land that he owns. Janowski said the lane would be paved and he would still have access.
Planner Moore said a retention area is also planned for the “Langston West phase 12,” a proposed development of 14 residential lots on nearly 7.3 acres located at the current terminus of Rounding Bend Road near Ridgewood Elementary School.
Landon Weaver with Bill Clark Homes said residents of nearby Red Oak subdivision contacted him because areas of the neighborhood already experience flooding. He said a 25-year stormwater retention pond should resolve the problem. No one had questions or spoke against the project.
The commission unanimously voted to approve all three preliminary plats.
It also unanimously approved a rezoning request involving the former GUC operations center on Mumford Road.
The commission recommended rezoning 32.3 acres to industry from residential-agricultural and residential high density multi-family.
The site is located between Mumford Road and Pactolus Highway (N.C. 33 East) and west of Mills Street, according to planning staff.
The City of Greenville made the request on behalf of Greenville Utilities Commission.
In September, GUC’s board approved the sale of the property to Michael V. Overton, president of the Overton Group for $2.9 million. At the time Overton said he was buying the property for real estate investment and the plan was to manage the site and lease the property.
GUC sold the land because it moved its operations center to 82 acres located off N.C. 43 North adjacent to the U.S. 264 Bypass. GUC undertook the relocation because the Mumford Road site flooded during Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and during subsequent storms.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the city’s Future Land Use and Character Map recommends industrial/logistics development on the site.
She said planning staff do not anticipate any change in intensity between the current and proposed zoning.
Parker’s Creek is north of the property. A construction business, a commercial park, a towing company and a daycare are located south. There are also several single-family residences and vacant lots nearby.
The Greenville City Council will vote on the commission's recommendation in December.
The council does not have to approve the preliminary plats.