The number of Pitt County residents who received the COVID-19 vaccine fell to its lowest number in at least the last five weeks, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The DHHS dashboard reported Monday that a total of 66,998 people had received at least one dose of vaccine by Sunday. That’s up 6,136 from March 14, when 60,862 residents had received at least one dose.
However, the increase is among the smallest in recent weeks. A total of 8,261 Pitt Countians received shots between March 8-14; 6,219 between March 1-7; 6,421 between Feb. 22-28; and 7,642 between Feb. 15-21, according to DHHS data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
The decline comes at a time when more people than ever are eligible for the vaccine and state and local officials are urging residents to get a shot.
Gov. Roy Cooper, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and legislative leaders toured the Vidant/Pitt County Mass Vaccination Site with local officials of Friday to promote the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and to remind residents that half of the state’s adults are now eligible to receive it. The site is capable of vaccinating close to 2,000 daily and is among several options open to county residents.
Last week, people 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions were allowed to sign up for the vaccine. The conditions range from asthma to sickle cell disease and include current and former smokers.
They are part of Group 4 and join frontline essential workers who make up Group 3, people 65 and older in Group 2 and health care workers and long-term care residents in Group 1.
The second portion of Group 4 will be eligible on April 7. It includes several categories of essential workers who did not meet the criteria under the previous groups.
May 1 has been set for when the vaccine will be opened to the general public, Group 5, although providers throughout the state have offered vaccines to the general public when eligible community members have not filled available appointments.
Visit vidanthealth/vaccinate, pittcountync.gov, walgreens.com or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
In all, DHHS reported that 32,790 Pitt residents had received their first dose of vaccine by Sunday, about 20 percent of the population. About 28,072 were fully vaccinated, about 17 percent of the population.
A total of 153 new virus cases were reported in Pitt County between March 16-22, up slightly from 148 new cases recorded March 9-15, an average of about 21 new cases a day. That’s down from 201, or 29 cases a day, March 2-8, according to the DHHS data.
About 5.8 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data, up from 5.2 percent the previous week and 4.6 on March 6. The numbers for Pitt County were 3.7 percent, down from 4.1 percent and 5.1 percent on the last two Saturdays, respectively.
The reported death toll from the virus remained at 84 in Pitt County.
Vidant Health reported 64 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 69 the same time last week and 82 before that. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 924 on Sunday. That’s down from 976, last Sunday.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to trend downward since a high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. The new case total on Monday was 1,248, down from 1,337 on March 15 and up from 1,228 on March 8.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 17 new cases among students and staff from March 16-22, the same number reported March 9-15 and down from 28 March 1-8.
A total of 31 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, down from 32 reported on March 14 and 46 on March 8.
Pitt County Schools in its weekly update on Friday reported 11 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 and 63 on-campus quarantines between March 12-18. That compares to nine new cases and 31 quarantines between March 5-11 and 21 cases and 169 quarantines Feb. 26-March 4.
According to real-time data published by the school system on Monday afternoon, a total of 37 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 461 quarantines for the combined groups. That compares to 35 active cases and 458 quarantines March 15.
Ridgewood Elementary School had the most active cases with nine. South Central had the most quarantines with 46, but Ridgewood had 45.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed eight ongoing outbreaks, down from 11 last week. Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Brookdale Dickinson Avenue and Universal Health Care were removed from the list.
The list included the following facilities and the number of cases for each:
- Care One Assisted Living Greenville: five staff and two residents.
- Clemmie’s Family Care Home II, three staff and four residents
- Cypress Glen Retirement Community Memory Care: six staff members and 35 residents.
- East Carolina Rehab and Wellness: five staff members.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 51 staff and 59 residents. There has been one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- Spring Arbor: 19 staff and 34 residents.
- Tar River — RHA Services: 15 staff, down from 14.