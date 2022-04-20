While North Carolina and the nation transition to living with COVID-19, business owners and elected leaders need to address the physical and mental health needs of marginalized communities, the state’s health leader said.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley discussed the future of North Carolina’s health system with more than 70 people at Tuesday’s Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon at the Hilton Greenville.
Before the luncheon Kinsley, who is recognized as the state’s first openly gay cabinet member, and state Rep. Brian Farkas met with leaders of Vidant Health and East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine. The two systems integrated earlier this year and next month will be formerly known as ECU Health.
Dr. Michael Waldrum, Vidant Health’s CEO and medical school dean, presented an overview of the collaboration and its implications on the region’s workforce, health disparities, and behavioral health. Kinsley later met with Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse to discuss health care workforce needs.
“It’s so critical, the work that is happening here in Pitt County to not only support the health and wellness of the county but the entire region,” Kinsley said. “The innovation we’ve seen, especially in the last several years during COVID, only sets us up to do so much more.”
As the state moves into managing COVID as a chronic disease, people should look at metrics such as wastewater surveillance and emergency department visits, which are early signs for community spread and illness, said Kinsley, who took over for Mandy Cohen after she stepped down in January.
Currently only five counties have medium levels of infections, but if numerous counties start showing high levels of infection, people should be prepared to start wearing masks again.
Along with wastewater surveillance and emergency department visits, there are five other metrics the state monitors. The information is updated on Wednesdays and is available to the public at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
The best tool for combating COVID remains vaccination, Kinsley said. Seventy-six percent of the state’s adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Thirty-eight percent of children and teens ages 5-17 have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
Fifty-two percent of the population has received an additional dose.
“COVID is a virus we are going to live with for some time,” Kinsley said. “We still have people getting COVID, it is still infectious, and that’s why the most important thing is to be vaccinated and stay up-to-date on your vaccination.”
The pandemic exacerbated existing health challenges, Kinsley said. Nearly one in five North Carolinians have a mental illness; during the pandemic, one in three people reported symptoms of depression and anxiety, with children suffering at a higher rate.
Alcohol-related emergency visits increased 13 percent between 2019 and 2020, and opioid overdose deaths increased 40 percent during the same time period.
The state’s health care system is also experiencing the detrimental effects of COVID, with more than 66 percent of public health workers nationwide reporting feelings of burnout. Nursing turnover rates were nearly 16 percent between August 2020 and 2021.
Kinsley said he wants to focus on providing more behavioral health care, including making it easier to access mental health services, reducing stigma in seeking mental health services and supporting people recovering from substance abuse.
He also wants the state to invest in the health care needs of families with children. Healthy families and children are more resilient, perform better in school and at work and create a stronger society.
Ensuring that workers are healthy and creating opportunities to develop equitable workplaces also strengthens communities, he said.
Achieving these goals in the state’s marginalized communities will be difficult because many live in rural areas, such as the communities served by ECU Health. Rural residents are 40 percent more likely to be uninsured and there are fewer health care resources in their communities.
Medicaid expansion would close the health insurance coverage gap and put money into the system that would bring health care to underserved areas, Kinsley said. Waldrum agrees.
“Obviously everyone knows I think Medicaid expansion is vitally important for rural North Carolina and for the health of our communities,” Waldrum said. “I view it as a pro-business stance.”
Farkas, a Democrat whose legislative district encompasses half of Pitt County, is serving on a special committee for Medicaid expansion and health care access.
“I think we are going to get there. The people are talking,” Farkas said. “I think we have really been able to send a message of the economic ratification for doing this, the smart decisions that it would bring for Pitt County and all of North Carolina. It would help us stabilize our health care system east of (interstate) 95.”
North Carolina is one of 12 states that hasn’t adopted Medicaid expansion, Kinsley said. As an incentive, the federal government is promising a one-time payment of $1.7 billion to the state to encourage its adoption of Medicaid expansion.