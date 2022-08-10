Pitt County residents have an additional resource to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests thanks to the expansion of a partnership between the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation.
Project ACT will ship five free tests to people who live in eligible ZIP codes and order them through accesscovidtests.org, DHHS announced this week. Enter your ZIP on the site for a form to apply. All Pitt County codes are eligible to receive the kits.
“We remain committed to meeting the testing needs of priority populations across North Carolina — especially for historically marginalized communities,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Public Health. “Thanks to our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation we’re able to establish another way for residents in high-need areas to get tests.”
North Carolina was previously enrolled in Rockefeller’s pilot program to provide tests in Edgecombe, Greene, Scotland and Robeson counties, DHHS reported. Currently, 80 counties are fully covered by the program and 13 additional counties are partially covered.
To select eligible locations, DHHS used county Social Vulnerability Index and analyzed zip codes for percent uninsured, median income and distance from other testing options.
This partnership is another way DHHS is making at-home tests available. In July, the department launched Community Access Points for at-home tests. Through this program, DHHS partners with community organizations to provide free and easy access to tests for at-home use. Community-based organizations interested in participating can register online.
The department urged residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or come in close contact with someone with COVID-19, even if they are up-to-date on vaccines. Get tested at least five days after you last had close contact, DHHS said.
If you test positive, stay away from others and follow the CDC's isolation guidelines. Seek medical care immediately if you have trouble breathing or experience other warning signs. COVID-19 treatments are available and can lower risk of hospitalization or death. For more information, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTreatment.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling 888-675-4567.