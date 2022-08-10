Pitt County residents have an additional resource to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests thanks to the expansion of a partnership between the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Project ACT will ship five free tests to people who live in eligible ZIP codes and order them through accesscovidtests.org, DHHS announced this week. Enter your ZIP on the site for a form to apply. All Pitt County codes are eligible to receive the kits.


