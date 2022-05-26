As summer approaches, officials with North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services want residents to be aware of algal blooms, bacteria, drowning and other dangers that can turn a peaceful day on the water into tragedy.
Drowning is a leading preventable cause of death for children according to a release from the department, with young children at the highest risk. The release said it is essential to monitor all children around pools or other bodies of water.
One responsible adult should be present for every five children in the water, according to the release. It said that rather than splash or flail, a drowning child is more likely to slip silently underwater, which can be barely noticeable until it is too late.
“Drowning deaths are tragic and preventable,” said Susan Kansagra, senior deputy director for the N.C. Division of Public Health. “Now is the time to take simple steps to prevent drownings and stay safe and healthy wherever you and your family or friends gather for water recreation activities.”
That applies to the beach, river, lakes and private or community pools. The release said gates or doors should be latched or locked every time they are used and never propped open.
Pool chemicals like chlorine should be kept secure and away from children and pets. Safety equipment is recommended when handling them and different pool chemicals shouldn’t be mixed together.
Swimming pools, spas, lakes, rivers or oceans are all potential sources of water recreation illnesses which typically affect a person’s stomach and intestines, skin or respiratory system.
Common symptoms from waterborne illness are diarrhea, skin rashes, ear pain, cough or congestion and eye pain. Swallowing just a mouthful of water that contains diarrhea-causing germs can make you sick, the release said.
The North Carolina State Department of Environmental Quality’s coastal swimming advisory map can be viewed on its website, deq.nc.gov, by searching for it by name. The guide contains information on water quality. NCDHHS advises travelers to check it before heading to the beach or to contact their local health department before swimming in fresh water.
Though there are no documented cases in the state, algal blooms are known to cause illness, the release said. Some overgrowths of algae in the water produce dangerous toxins in fresh or marine water. DHHS said it is best to avoid water suspected of having an algal bloom.
- Keep children and pets away from waters that appear discolored or scummy.
- Do not handle or touch large accumulations of algae, also called “scums” or “mats.”
- Do not water ski or jet ski over algal mats.
- Do not use scummy water for cleaning or irrigation.
- Wash thoroughly after coming into contact with an algal bloom.
Rarer, and more dangerous, is primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), also called amoebic meningitis which leads to inflammation of the brain. That inflammation can be fatal. Six cases were reported in North Carolina in 2021 according to the Center for Disease Control.
PAM comes from an amoeba most common in warm, untreated, stagnant water such as lakes, rivers or poorly maintained swimming pools, the release said. Infection occurs if water containing the amoeba travels up the nose, through activities such as jumping, diving or falling into the water. The amoeba can then make their way to the brain, causing inflammation and destroying brain tissue.
The infection cannot be eliminated from freshwater, DHHS said. Recommended precautions include limiting water going up your nose by holding your nose with fingers or a clip, not digging into or stirring up sediment in shallow areas and avoiding freshwater activities during periods of high-water temperature and low water levels.
Healthy and Safe Swimming Week is being promoted by the Center for Disease Control May 23-29. The CDC’s social media offers further tips to stay safe on the water.