There is no “Twist” in the title of “Oliver!” a musical based on Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel “Oliver Twist.” But there is an obvious turn in the storyline that takes the audience from singing and dancing in the first act to a more dark and violent world in the second.

“It’s not a happy musical,” Director Mitch Butts said of the popular show, which opens Wednesday at Magnolia Arts Center. “It’s got some happy dances. You get to Act Two; now we’ve got the serious story. I don’t know that a play written today with all that this play has would be accepted as easily.”


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.