There is no “Twist” in the title of “Oliver!” a musical based on Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel “Oliver Twist.” But there is an obvious turn in the storyline that takes the audience from singing and dancing in the first act to a more dark and violent world in the second.
“It’s not a happy musical,” Director Mitch Butts said of the popular show, which opens Wednesday at Magnolia Arts Center. “It’s got some happy dances. You get to Act Two; now we’ve got the serious story. I don’t know that a play written today with all that this play has would be accepted as easily.”
Since its premiere in the early 1960s, the Tony Award-winning play, with book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, has not only been tolerated, it has been celebrated. A 1968 film adaptation received a half dozen Academy Awards.
Set in Victorian England, the story follows Oliver, played by Aaron Holsten (“Cinderella: A Tale Retold”), a boy who escapes from a workhouse to the streets of London, where he and other orphans are taught to survive as petty thieves.
Laura Challender plays Nancy, a barmaid with a hard life who has a soft spot for Oliver. Challender, who previously starred in “Nunsense” and “Avenue Q” at Magnolia, has been singing show tunes from “Oliver!” for years.
“When my mom was about my age, she did ‘Oliver’ at Sampson Community Theater in Clinton. She was Nancy, so it’s like a family thing,” Challender said. “I was singing the songs in the car growing up. I had them on cassette tapes.”
Magnolia newcomer Phillip Rodriguez Hart, who portrays Nancy’s abusive boyfriend, Bill Sikes, was unaware that his character would be asked to sing. In the film version he had watched, Sikes’ songs were removed.
“I didn’t prepare a song, actually,” he said, “which admittedly I was a little embarrassed about.”
Hart was not the only reluctant vocalist in the 30-member cast. A.G. Cox Middle School sixth-grader Ira Thompson, one of more than a dozen cast members ages 12 and younger who are part of Fagin’s gang, was not initially eager to sing or dance.
“Before this play, I was kind of repulsed by singing and dancing,” said Ira, who describes himself as “a 70-year-old trapped in a 12-year-old’s body.”
“I did not like the thought of doing it. But now I feel a lot more comfortable.”
Magnolia veteran actor and director George Crowl is no stranger to song and dance, having been cast in “Purlie” and “Hairspray.” But “Oliver!” represents the first time he has shared the stage with so many children.
“They’re all around me,” Crowl said of his role as Fagin. “I get to pretend to be the leader of all these kids, snap at them, cheer them on.
“It’s a school for pickpockets really,” he said. “All these kids are pickpockets.”
Butts, who has previously directed “Oliver!” at Lenoir Community College and for a community theater group in Oxford, said the musical has always been a challenge to perform, but it was one that he was willing to take on to give young actors another opportunity to be on stage.
“They had such a good time with ‘Cinderella,’ Most of them wanted to come back,” he said. “Little ones didn’t have much of a part in ‘Cinderella. It was mainly the teens. This is an adult show with kids in the cast.”
Fagin’s star pupil, the most clever of the pickpockets, is known as the Artful Dodger, played by Abigail “Tyler” Tyer.
“She’s is incredible, just incredible,” Butts said. “She has a natural gift for knowing what to do on stage.”
The Ayden-Grifton High School freshman, who previously performed with Kids on Stage and in Magnolia’s “Junie B. Jones,” is featured in a number of the best-known songs for the musical, including “Consider Yourself,” and “I’d Do Anything.” But singing them with a British accent is a new experience.
Musical Director Angie Tyer, who works as a chorus and orchestra teacher at South Central High School, said “Oliver!” presents a host of musical difficulties for performers.
“Tongue twisters, musical anomalies, this is full of tricks,” she said.
The same thing can be said for the plot, which features drama, satire and even social commentary.
“It’s just a really complex show,” Challender said. “There are so many layers.”