Dickinson Avenue

The section of Dickinson Avenue between Skinner and 14 streets will be closed to traffic beginning Monday to begin the phased reconstruction of this corridor.

 Contributed photo/NCDOT

A five-block section of Dickinson Avenue is scheduled to be closed starting Sept. 12 as part of a $15.7 million renovation and repair of the roadway.

The section of roadway between Skinner and 14th streets is expected to be closed until next spring, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.


