BATH — East Carolina University students in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences recently completed a month-long archaeology dig of one of the oldest structures in Bath, the oldest town in North Carolina.

Over the past two decades, ECU archaeologists have excavated at numerous locations throughout the town, which was incorporated in 1705 and became North Carolina’s first port of entry in 1715.


