Dire Straits: Town suspends rec department after budget revelations

ROBERSONVILLE — The town council suspended all recreation department activities during a special meeting with the state auditor last week to begin correcting a deep financial crisis.
Auditor Beth Wood told the council during Tuesday night’s called meeting that the town’s general fund was in “dire straits” and that council members needed to take control to correct years of mismanagement that has several town accounts upside down.
“As council members you have got to take hold of your town,” Wood told the board while presenting an analysis that showed that several departments were spending more than they were taking in.
The analysis came after the town’s failure to conduct annual audits caught the attention of the state Local Government Commission and led to a scrubbing of the books by state and local officials.
“The general fund is in a negative $328,629 cash position,” Wood said. “It is spending money that doesn’t belong to it. ... I think you can see your general fund is in dire straits.”
Disparities in budgeted amounts versus actual revenues and expenditures were a reoccurring theme.
One example was fire district revenues. For the period ending June 30, revenue was budgeted as $75,000.
“But you only brought in $28,000 ($28,626.26),” the auditor said. “It is my understanding that a check came from the county and it sat around here for so long that a new check had to be issued.”
An analysis of the water fund showed it has lost money all but three years in the last 20 years. The fund’s total revenues for the period ending June 30 were $650,168.46. Expenditures for the period were $646,302.05.
A total of $120,500 was budgeted for water expenditures while the actual expense was $245,863.67.
When a council member questioned how this could happen, Wood replied, “Somebody presented you with a budget that didn’t work. You adopted a budget that had only $120,000 in the budget for cost.”
Of the funds analyzed, Wood called the sewer fund “the absolute worst.”
“The sewer fund is in a net deficit of $483,000,” she said. “So you’ve been using cash that did not come in from sewer revenues.”
Included in this fund was a money market account with a negative balance of $39,680.
“These negative cash balances have been going on for years,” Wood said. “Like the general fund, the sewer fund is in dire straits.”
She said the town has approximately $800,000 in accounts receivable for all utilities. Of that, about $428,000 is owed by people who do not have a current electric bill, according to Wood.
“These people have either moved, died or have an account under another name,” she said.
The last utility bill write-off Wood was able to find was done in 2011. She gave examples of bills included in the $428,000 in the amounts of $27,000 from 2014, $21,000 from 2000, $15,000 from 2001 and $6,000 from 2014.
Wood said such information should be brought to the attention of the council each fiscal year.
“This town will not survive if the council members don’t put somebody in a position here to help you understand this month to month and year to year,” she said.
Wood later said she did not believe the Local Government Commission should continue trying to run the town’s financial matters of and would seek legislation to revoke the charter of towns that cannot or will not properly manage their business affairs.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell, commission chairman, agreed.
“Over 1,300 entities report to the LGC and we have 38 employees,” Folwell said in a later interview. “We can’t manage them all.”
Folwell applauded the work of Robersonville’s new mayor, Tina Brown, who reported issues to the commission and her continued efforts to help get the town on the right track.
He said although the books have been reconciled in Robersonville, that’s “not the end of it,” citing the pending audits.
“We want to account for every penny and paperclip because that’s what the people should expect,” said Folwell.
After Wood exited the meeting, Town Manager Libby Jenkins recommended suspending operations of the town’s recreation department and director until a time the town could better afford to run the department.
Commissioner Eugene Roberson made the motion to accept Jenkins’ recommendation. A second to the motion was offered by Commissioner Claudie Wilkins.
All commissioners — Roberson, Wilkins, Glen Cowan, Debra Hines Armstrong and Chiquita Ward — voted in favor of the motion.