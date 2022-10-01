Jeff and Lynne Bair have a routine when preparing for an approaching hurricane.
Lynne buys bottled water, extra food and supplies and batteries for flashlights and Jeff lowers the water level in the lake.
Jeff Bair is the pond manager for Lake Glenwood, the 12-acre lake that gives their neighborhood on Eastern Pines Road its name. It’s a job he and several others took on 18 years ago as members of the Lake Glenwood Property Owners Association. Since then others have stepped away, but Bair continues the work.
This week, as Hurricane Ian devastated Florida and made its way to the South Carolina coast, Bair drained 27 inches of water out of the lake in preparation for bands of rain expected over Greenville.
By 4 p.m. Friday, Bair had turned off the drains and was breathing easier.
“We’ve gotten about two inches (of rain) out here, less than we expected and it looks like it’s winding down,” he said. The risk of water breaching the lake’s dam had passed, and Eastern Pines Road and downstream neighborhoods were safe.
Lake Glenwood was created more than 50 years ago to serve as a recreational focal point for the 104 parcels that make up the Lake Glenwood neighborhood.
But in the decades that followed, as more neighborhoods and commercial space were built nearby, the lake became the place where stormwater flowed.
“We’ve always had a problem with flooding. I moved in right after Hurricane Floyd (and its record-setting floods) and this whole neighborhood was inundated with floodwaters,” Bair said. “The flooding has never stopped because those tiny little pipes just can’t handle the water.”
The dam consists of spillways and culverts. The culvert contains three 24-inch pipes.
When the system is working properly the three pipes drain water from the lake underneath Eastern Pines Road and into Hardee Creek.
If too much water flows and the pipes can’t drain it fast enough, an emergency spillway is activated that sends water directly into the Eastern Pines Road culvert. Even with the emergency spillway the lake sometimes doesn’t drain fast enough and it breaches the dam, sending even more water towards the road.
In 2016, a beach caused about 100 feet of roadway to collapse and forced the evaluation of a nearby apartment building.
Lake Glenwood now has a bigger problem.
The dam is 55 years old and the 24-inch pipes, made of corrugated metal, have corroded. Instead of going out the downstream spillway, the water is seeping into the surrounding ground and causing the dirt around the spillway to erode.
Bair’s fear is that a large water event could cause all the dirt to erode away and the dam will fail, flooding downstream neighborhoods such as Willow Run.
“I don’t want any water running through those culverts because they are damaged. I really don’t want any water running through those culverts if I can avoid it,” he said.
So Thursday evening, as the sun set, Bair was draining lake water through the emergency spillway and cutting back alligator grass so it wouldn’t wash into the pipes and clog them.
After Matthew, the Lake Glenwood Property Owners Associated wanted to upgrade the dam by installing larger pipes at a cost of $30,000. An engineer said larger pipes weren’t enough and an open spillway needed to be installed. The estimated cost was $200,000.
Then the state Dam Safety Program, which monitors dam safety and operations, stepped in. The agency issued a notice of violation in 2017 and said an even more complex system needed to be installed. An engineering study completed earlier this year said the project would cost more than $750,000.
During this time, Bair asked county officials for help but received little response. Eventually, Pitt County Commissioner Christopher Nunnally saw Bair working on the dam during a storm and took interest.
In April, Nunnally proposed the county take over management of the lake and purchase nearby vacant property to create a county recreation area.
Many people from outside the neighborhood already boat on the lake, and it’s listed on several fishing websites as a good place to catch largemouth bass, bluegill and carp, Bair said.
The county also could apply for federal funding that would cover the bulk of the dam’s repair costs.
The commissioners voted to continue discussions, a procedural maneuver that blocked a motion to end discussions about Lake Glenwood. Commissioner Tom Coulson said the proposed action would only benefit a few people at the expense of taxpayers.
While the Board of Commissioners have not had any more discussions about Lake Glenwood, concerns about its viability led the Greenville City Council to deny a rezoning request that would have allowed an apartment complex to be built north of the lake.
Bair spoke during the public hearing about how it has evolved from a recreational feature into a stormwater retention pond that serves 367 acres.
Bair was frustrated because city staff recommended that only minimum storm retention be installed by the developer on the proposed apartment complex property. That’s because planning staff relies on the city’s stormwater master plan to justify the extra retention, City Engineer Lisa Kirby said in August.
Lake Glenwood wasn’t included in the last stormwater study because it is outside Greenville’s city limits, Kirby said. When the next plan is written Lake Glenwood will be included because of the annexations and development that has occurred in recent years, she said.
Bair also raised concerns years ago about development runoff during when the city was considering a request to build the Walmart shopping center on East 10th Street. Staff said only minimum stormwater retention was needed.
The council approved the project over the protests of Lake Glenwood residents. However, the shopping center developer heard their concerns and installed two retention ponds, totaling 9 acres in size.
While the Walmart ponds reduced some runoff, when Hurricane Matthew arrived, the ponds where full. Even though Bair had drained Lake Glenwood, overflow from the Walmart ponds flooded the land and caused the breach in 2016.
When Hurricane Florence approached in 2018, Bair said he learned his lesson. Eastern Pines Fire Chief Gary Arnold helped him secure pumps to drain Glenwood and Walmart sent pumps to lower the two ponds. Water still flowed into Lake Glenwood, but it didn’t breach, Bair said.
Because of this year’s dry weather, Bair wasn’t concerned about Walmart’s ponds filling Lake Glenwood.
Bair worries about the future, though. The Greenville City Council may have stopped one development but it won’t stop all growth in the area.
Bair also is 61 and had open heart surgery two years ago. He was grateful nothing happened with the lake during his recovery because there was no one else to do the volunteer work.
He doesn’t think anyone else from Lake Glenwood should take on the work; it should be handled by a professional, he said.
It’s been suggested that if the dam can’t be repaired it should be removed and the lake drained. Bair doesn’t think that is a workable solution because there will still be stormwater runoff and it has to go somewhere, most likely the neighborhoods of Willow Run and Brook Valley, which are located downstream and in the city limits.
“You really can’t separate the county and the city when you are dealing with stormwater management,” Bair said.
“These boundaries seem ludicrous to me, how can you just say this is county (jurisdiction) and we aren’t going to deal with this because we are in the city. Stormwater is not that smart, it’s just going to flood to where the low point is; it doesn’t care if it’s county property or city property, it’s just going to flood.
“Right now Lake Glenwood is the watershed for 367 acres and it’s all going through those tiny 24-inch pipes.”