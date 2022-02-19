Word of potential program cuts at East Carolina University’s School of Music have prompted graduates to call on the university to pull out all the stops to preserve organ studies.
Greenville native and professional organist Jordan Prescott is rallying fellow ECU alumni to advocate for the university to continue to offer degrees in sacred music and organ study despite low enrollment in the program.
“I think it says a lot that generations of alumni from the last 20 or 30 years are all uniformly in support of the program remaining intact,” said Prescott, a 2017 graduate of the program who now serves as organist for Grace and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Baltimore, Maryland. “I think it speaks volumes about its impact.
“When you’re talking about removing a large piece of cultural iconography from the community, I think it bears more than a second glance from the administration before they make that kind of decision.”
Christopher Ulffers, director of ECU’s School of Music, said that with no fall 2022 applicants for the sacred music program, the university is considering suspending admission to the concentration.
ECU offers bachelor and master of music degrees in sacred music, with concentrations in organ and choral studies. Of seven students currently enrolled in the program (two undergraduate and five graduate students), three are scheduled to complete their studies this year.
“There are some ongoing discussions and some internal discussions that we are having with programs that are low enrolled,” Ulffers said. “These sorts of things are happening all over campus. We’re dealing with continuing budget cuts. We’re looking at another 3 percent budget cut in the fall, and all of this is because of declining enrollments. We have some difficult conversations to have.
“We’re not talking so much about the future of the organ program but the sacred music program,” he said. “Those conversations in sacred music programs have been happening all over the country for many years. Ours is just one of those.”
Prescott said such discussions about the fate of sacred music studies will be challenging, not only for students but for congregations in the region that find church musicians through the university.
“Religious leaders have privately expressed how much they benefited from their proximity to the sacred music program at ECU and how much churches in eastern North Carolina will struggle to find qualified organists and choir directors and pianists if this program is done away with,” he said.
The Rev. Anita Thompson, associate pastor of First Baptist Church of Ahoskie, said that although the church is an hour’s drive from the Greenville campus, it has found student interns to serve as organists through ECU’s School of Music.
“Often when we have an organist vacancy my first move is to call the organ department,” said Thompson, adding that the church’s current organist is an ECU graduate student.
Thompson, who has a bachelor’s degree in music education from ECU, is a pianist and vocalist. But she said organists can be hard to find due to their specialized skills.
“There’s as much difference between playing the piano and the organ as there is between driving a car and flying a plane,” she said. “There are still plenty of traditional churches with fine pipe organs who want them to be used in worship, and we need skilled organists to be able to do that.”
A shortage of trained organists is hardly a new phenomenon. A 2014 American Guild of Organists survey showed that nearly 60 percent of organists were ages 54 to 74. The organization, which has more than 280 local chapters supporting 13,000 organists and choral directors worldwide, is projecting that it could lose more than half its membership in the next two decades.
Ulffers said organ programs are in decline across the country, even at church-affiliated schools. Some experts have blamed the rise of contemporary music in churches, but Ulffers sees numerous reasons behind declining enrollment.
“Schools all over the nation are having to adapt to these sorts of trends,” he said. “Kids don’t necessarily grow up in churches that have strong traditional sort of sacred music programs with pipe organs. That translates into what their career aspirations are. Fewer children are studying piano; therefore, fewer children are studying organ later.”
That was not the case during Prescott’s childhood when he watched his grandmother play the organ at church. Prescott, who had begun studying piano at an early age, became fascinated with the organ in 2008 when a new pipe organ was installed at The Memorial Baptist Church to replace one damaged by arson the previous year.
“They let me sort of crawl around inside of it and investigate as they were putting it together,” he recalled. “It was suddenly something new, so many more buttons to push, and you could make a lot more noise. It just sort of went from there and I fell in love pretty quickly.”
It wasn’t long before Prescott fell in love again, this time with the organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he had begun studying with Andrew Scanlon, who served as church organist and an assistant professor in ECU’s School of Music from 2009 to 2021.
The church’s $1.4 million pipe organ, C.B. Fisk, Opus 126, nicknamed “the Duchess,” stands more than 30 feet high and has more than 3,000 pipes. Dedicated in 2005 as the Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, the instrument was the result of nearly a decade of planning and fundraising by the church, the East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation and the university.
ECU, which at the time had about 20 sacred music majors, was granted use of the organ for practice, performance and education, in perpetuity. (The university pays for use of the instrument, which is property of the Episcopal diocese.)
“One of the biggest draws that ECU has is that instrument, which is not only easily, by and far away, the finest instrument in North Carolina but is one of the most spectacular organs I’ve ever played,” said Prescott, who is now a faculty member at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. “There are more than a few students who have gone to ECU specifically to play that organ and to have access to that organ. It would be a real shame for that to sit quiet and idle six days a week.”
Despite having access to an impressive instrument, Prescott said his alma mater lags behind schools like Baylor, Indiana and Yale universities in terms of scholarship funding available for organ students. He also said what appears to be lack of interest ECU’s program may be the result of a lack of visibility, adding that there is an absence of advertising for the program in professional journals or social media sites appealing to organists.
In addition, one potential recruiting event, ECU’s 16th annual Young Artists Competition in Organ Performance, has been disrupted since 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. The competition, held virtually in 2021, has gone quiet for this year.
Thompson is concerned organs across the region will follow suit if ECU discontinues its sacred music organ studies program.
“Those churches that can’t afford a full-time organist will have a hard time finding anybody to play,” she said. “There are organs in northeastern North Carolina that will go silent if this program ends.”
Prescott would hate to see that happen. In recent weeks, he has been contacting other School of Music graduates to ask them to voice support for the sacred music program.
“There are too few programs even in the country that teach sacred music the comprehensive way that ECU does that builds church musicians and people who are fully equipped with the skills and the knowledge to work,” Prescott said. “It’s why so many of us go on to be employed immediately after we graduate or even during our studies.
“There are still plenty of churches looking for church organists,” he said. “It is a community treasure as much as it is an important program of academic study.”