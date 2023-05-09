A workshop discussion this week about increasing Greenville City Council terms from two to four years prompted several opposing views and no consensus.
The council considered the issue during its Monday workshop as another election nears and in the wake of an announcement by Councilman Rick Smiley that he would not seek re-election.
Smiley said once he left the board he wanted to explore the steps for changing the terms and determine if citizens wanted the change. Smiley’s term is up in December; the next election is Nov. 7; filing for office is July 7-21.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels asked staff to explain the options the council could take to make the change. City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said members could petition the General Assembly or, because the terms for running and serving on city council are part of the city’s charge, they could amend the ordinance governing the length of service and elections.
McGirt said the ordinance change is a three-step process involving the adoption of a resolution stating the intent to change the charter, a public hearing on the change and then the adoption of the ordinance at a separate meeting that’s not later than 60 days from the hearing.
The change has to occur no later than 90 days before the next election, McGirt said. There also is an option of holding a referendum on the suggestion.
The council has a narrow window if it wanted to enact the change before the Nov. 7 municipal elections.
McGirt said in recent years Bethel and Ayden have implemented four-year terms. Bethel’s board of commissioners are on the ballot at the same time and Ayden’s board has staggered terms.
“I felt it would be beneficial, economically, for the city of Greenville,” Daniels said. “Our surrounding cities, not just Ayden and Bethel, but Winterville and Kinston are also four-year terms. Staggered terms are something I would like to see.”
McGirt said if the council does stagger terms, the first election under the change would require one group of council members to have a two-year term and the other group have a four-year term.
Daniels said she wasn’t looking for a change in terms for the 2023 election.
Mayor P.J. Connelly was absent from Monday’s meeting so Councilwoman Rose Glover led the discussion as mayor pro tem. Glover said two-year terms require council members to devote a lot of time to running for office and require a lot of work from supporters. Glover said she supported the idea of four-year terms but not staggered terms.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn said she didn’t support staggering or changing the length of terms.
“Since we work for the people of Greenville, we need to go to them frequently and we need to go to them in our entirety,” she said.
“In my opinion it’s not about what is convenient for council, it’s what is in the best interest of citizens,” Councilman Rick Smiley said.
Campaigns are based on what candidates disagree about, while governing is based on developing policy based on the things elected leaders agree on. A four-year term gives council members time to create policy based on agreements
“We know for certain there will be at least one new council member,” Councilman Will Bell said. “If the intent is to give new council members time to learn and adjust … in my mind we know at least one new member is coming on so we should go ahead.”
The discussion concluded with no consensus on moving forward with an immediate change.
The workshop session was followed by the council’s regular meeting.
Community input
Delta Sigma Theta, members of other local chapters of African American sororities and fraternities and the community spoke about community concerns during the council’s public comments period.
State Sen. Kandie Smith said Delta Sigma Theta was observing undertaking a “Delta Days” event locally, a time when sorority members brought concerns to elected leaders.
Several speakers asked the council to take action on providing transitional housing for families who are being evicted from their homes because of large increases in rent.
Arjeane Jones-Williams asked the council to return benches and picnic tables to the Dream Park on Chestnut and Myrtle streets.
Jones-Williams had undertaken a ministry to serve hot meals at the park on Sundays. She was serving about 80 people and was disheartened to see the tables were removed in March and are still missing.
Glover said later that the tables had been deeply etched and the benches were in bad condition. Greenville Fire-Rescue responds to the park routinely to treat overdose cases, she said.
“I am a proponent of the Dream Park and made sure to have it in that part of the city,” Glover said. “You are not going to take your kids out there when people are laying on the table,” Glover said.
Two speakers asked the council to include the construction of tennis courts in the new recreation and parks master plan and to update the plan to reflect the recent addition of pickleball courts and loss of tennis courts.
Budget presentation
Blackburn and Bell asked City Manager Ann E. Wall to make room in the proposed fiscal 2023-24 budget for their funding requests.
Blackburn wanted funding for benches and trail signs to be placed at the Eastside Park, land located in east Greenville that is bordered by the Tar River, East 10th Street, River Hills subdivision and Homestead Cemetery. The city acquired the land in 1999 to develop a park. While it was included in the city’s 2008 recreation master plan no efforts have been made to develop it.
Blackburn didn’t request a specific dollar amount.
Bell asked that the city increase its contribution to Uptown Greenville from $50,000 to $100,000.
Uptown Greenville is a nonprofit that seeks to stimulate economic, social and cultural development in the downtown area. The city cut its budget when the organization reduced operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bell said the organization has new staffing and is undertaking new projects and needs the extra funding.
Greenville’s budget has three components, its general fund budget, its operating budget and its total budget, which includes budgets from Greenville Utilities Commission, Sheppard Memorial Library and the Convention and Visitors Authority.
The general fund budget is $101.5 million. The operating budget, which contains the general fund plus spending on health insurance, the stormwater system, sanitation, debt service, fleet maintenance and other services is nearly $160.5 million and the total budget is $459.7 million.
Budget discussions are ongoing. Final decisions will be made in June.