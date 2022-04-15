The bridge at Dismal Swamp State Park is seen open on Wednesday. The state park has been closed since last June due to scheduled maintenance on the bridge, among other repairs and renovations to the park. The bridge work has been completed for some time now, but the park remains closed till April 22 as other work has not been completed.
A new wooden fence at the entrance to Dismal Swamp State Park is seen Wednesday. The new fence is part of several months of work, which included scheduled maintenance to the draw bridge that leads visitors over the Dismal Swamp Canal to the state park. The park has been closed since last summer and will remain closed till April 22, while an independent contractor completes remaining work projects.
Chris Day/The Daily Advance
CAMDEN — A popular state park is set to reopen next week in time for a paddle celebration now that long-delayed work on a bridge is nearing completion.
Dismal Swamp State Park is set to reopen on April 22 making way for the 17th annual Paddle for the Border on May 7, said N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Katie Hall. The paddle was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
“There have been several delays with the construction,” said Hall. “We don’t anticipate that this delay will affect Paddle for the Border events.”
The park was closed on June 14, 2021, for scheduled maintenance to a hydraulic bridge that allows boaters cruising the Dismal Swamp Canal to pass. Visitors also use the bridge to cross to and from the state park.
In late March, the park’s webpage announced the park would reopen April 1; that was pushed to today. On Monday, however, Hall said she did not expect construction work to be completed today. On Tuesday, the park’s webpage posted the reopening had been rescheduled again to April 22.
“Dismal Swamp State Park, including the canoe and kayak launch, remains closed for extensive repairs to the bridge that allows entrance to the park,” the notice said.
The bridge maintenance has been completed and the bridge has been reinstalled, but other work needs to be completed before the park can reopen, according to Hall.
“The bridge is in place; however, there are more corrections that have to be made,” she said. “Once corrections are made, the park can be opened.”
Additional construction work included repairs and renovations to the two bridge tender huts located at either end of the bridge, plus repairs to the park’s canoe and kayak launch. On Wednesday, a new wooden fence had been placed at the park’s entrance, located off the parking lot of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center.
Hall said the construction is being performed by a private contractor.
In June 2014, a state news release announcing the park’s closing said repairs to the bridge were expected to take about six months and the park would remain closed for the duration.
Sarah Hill, the welcome center’s director, said last week that about 350 people have signed up to participate in this year’s Paddle for the Border. The event takes paddlers along a 7.5-mile trip on the Dismal Swamp Canal between the state park and a boat ramp off Ballahack Road in Chesapeake, Virginia.
The deadline to register for this year’s Paddle for the Border was April 2.