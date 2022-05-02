Five of the eight Republicans gunning for a traditionally blue legislative seat convened at Pitt Community College on Saturday for a community forum where ideas and opinions were in no short supply.
Ernest Reeves, Brad Murphy, Will Aiken, Brent Roberson and Billy Strickland attended the forum hosted by the 1st Congressional District GOP. Candidates Sandy Roberson, Sandy Smith and Henry Williams II were not present.
District 1 is up for grabs after longtime Congressman G.K. Butterfield announced his retirement in late 2021. The five candidates talked about their backgrounds and answered a variety of questions for the crowd of about 32 people.
Reeves, a Greenville resident who in 2020 ran for governor, in his opening statement explained his change from Democrat to Republican. The retired U.S. Army officer said he had always been a conservative Democrat but some events tipped him across the party line.
"I could no longer sit back and watch people cross the border at will," Reeves said. "I was unhappy with what happened in Afghanistan."
Murphy is a Raleigh-born tech entrepreneur and self-described disruptor who said he takes pride in being a product of North Carolina. He said in his opening statement that it has been 139 years since a Republican "(shook) things up" in eastern North Carolina and said he wanted to implement transformative policy for the region.
Aiken, 35, is from Vance County and resides now in Warren County. He spent 14 years as a law enforcement officer after graduating from East Carolina University and is making his first bid for political office. Aiken's platform throughout the night focused mainly on a "culture war" between the left and right.
Roberson is a Williamston resident who said he had no inclination to enter politics for a long time. After graduating from North Carolina State University with a degree in political science, Roberson became a business owner. He said his faith told him it was time to run for office to enact change.
Strickland is a former farmer, rodeo cowboy, mechanic and National Guardsman who is now an attorney. He said he has been involved with the GOP for 25 years and also served on Wayne County's Pregnancy Board. Strickland attended Campbell University before receiving a law degree from Regent University.
Strickland said his first act of legislation would be a twofold infrastructure development — broadband and backing up the existing Farm Bill, which is 2023 is set to expire.
"That's going to be the most important bill there is because it effects all our farmers," Strickland said. "Remember, farming is the largest economic might in North Carolina."
For Brent Roberson, building a border wall with Mexico was the top priority. Aiken said addressing the opioid epidemic and reclassifying heroin as a schedule II narcotic was priority No. 1. Reeves wants to pursue legislation to prevent governors from shutting down a state for any reason. Brad Murphy said his top priority is shutting down the U.S. Department of Education to reallocate that funding toward programs that promote school choice in hopes of improving test scores.
Candidates chimed in on energy concerns, explaining how they would help the fossil fuel industry and improve energy independence for the nation.
"I think the first thing we have to realize when we are faced with this is we are locked in a culture war with the left," Aiken said. "Climate change, so-called, and the Green New Deal are the culprit."
Aiken said he would vote against all Green New Deal packages and support Sen. Ted Cruz's Energy Independence Act.
Strickland shared Aiken's views on climate change, calling it a hoax. He said using fossil fuels is key to national success and that reducing litigation steps to get permits to drill for oil is a key step.
Reeves' opinion was to "drill baby drill, frack baby frack" while also keeping in mind sustaining the environment.
Murphy, on the other hand, was not so quick to dismiss climate change.
"Climate change is real people," Murphy said. "The planet's actually warming. It's not an existential threat, it's just a fact. The question is what are we going to do about it?"
Murphy said that a shift to nuclear, much like the one pursued by France, who he said has weathered Russian oil sanctions against the EU, would cement something resembling an energy policy. He said the country hasn't had such a policy in 50 years.
Roberson said that multiple sources of energy, like wood as well as fossil fuels, could grow industry and improve quality of life.
Other topic broached by the moderator included questions about the regulation of Facebook, something candidates consider a slippery but necessary slope, as well as the current conflict in Europe.
The audience had a chance to ask questions of candidates at the end of the night. Among those were how to recruit young people to the GOP. Strickland and Roberson shared similar views that the party should emphasize free speech and freedom from government oversight. Reeves agreed individuality is important and that young people should not believe everything they see in the news.
Aiken said many of his peers are afraid to identify publicly as Republicans. He said young people need to be willing to take a stand against the left. Murphy said that his son and daughter share his conservative values but are unaffiliated politically. He said a shift in rhetoric, especially on diversity, is essential to the party's attracting young people.
The full of the forum can be watched on video via the N.C. First Congressional District Republican Party's Facebook page.
Moderator questions
Audience questions
