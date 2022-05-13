A candidate for the N.C. District 8 House seat is questioning how an illegal campaign contribution was made to her rival, but the opponent said it was made in error and immediately corrected.
According to a state campaign finance report, Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown on March 13 received $25,000 from United Providers of Health, a Raleigh nonprofit that focuses on statewide collaboration and integration of health care.
North Carolina law states that it is unlawful for any corporation to directly or indirectly make a contribution to a candidate or political committee.
On March 21, the report shows Brown’s campaign reimbursed $25,000 to United Providers of Health. The company’s CEO, Jerome Brown, who is not related to Mayor Brown, did contribute the individual maximum of $5,600.
The donation was brought to The Daily Reflector’s attention Wednesday by Brown’s opponent, Sharon McDonald Evans, who said that she had been notified of the funding by state Democrats.
The two are vying for the open Pitt County seat in the May 17 primary.
In a statement, McDonald Evans was critical of the contribution and questioned how Brown, who has been Bethel’s mayor since 2014 and served on its Town Board since 1999, could be unaware of campaign finance law.
“Hearing about my opponent, Gloristine Brown, accepting a $25,000 illegal campaign contribution from a not-for-profit organization is disappointing,” McDonald Evans’ statement said. “Our limit is $5,600 from individuals each election cycle. The IRS, as well as the state campaign finance laws, have specifically stated that these organizations are not allowed to contribute any funds to a campaign or candidate directly or indirectly.
“She is a sitting mayor who has run in several elections, as well as a current political candidate who should be fully aware of the campaign finance laws,” McDonald Evans said. “This is why it is important to elect people who have a full understanding of the requirements. Attempts made to cheat the system and ignore the law show that she is not capable of handling the responsibilities of this position.”
Brown’s camp was adamant that the contribution was a mistake that was immediately corrected. DeLancey Lane, a volunteer coordinator for Brown, said that United Providers of Health has worked with the mayor in Bethel to set up COVID-19 testing as well as food drop-offs and other volunteer events.
“They unexpectedly donated to Mayor Brown during her kickoff,” Lane said. “All of the checks went straight to her treasurer. On small campaigns like this, with a volunteer treasurer who is still in the process of finishing up the training and all that jazz, (we) did not catch it. Then we caught it and it was immediately reimbursed.”
Jerome Brown also reached out to confirm that his company made the error and they were notified within a few days that their actions went against the rules. United Providers of Health has an office in Bethel and plans to expand to Ahoskie.
“On Sunday we made a verbal announcement and a check,” Jerome Brown said. “That Monday or Tuesday, immediately, we got a call from the campaign saying the guidelines are you can’t give that large amount and it can’t come from a company.
After the check for $25,000 was returned to Brown’s company, he decided to make the individual contribution of $5,600, he said.
“We believe in Eastern North Carolina,” Brown said. “We think Bethel is a great town with great opportunities to grow.”
Lane also took umbrage with Evans’ remark about cheating the system.
“There were no attempts to cheat the system,” Lane said. “An accidental mistake was made. It was immediately reimbursed. Mayor Brown is running a positive campaign and we believe that is what the voters wished both candidates were doing.”
According to the state Board of Elections, refunding a contribution reflects that the committee is in compliance with state rules.
McDonald Evans said mistake or no, the situation is unacceptable.
“As a candidate running for a North Carolina House seat, you do not make mistakes like that,” she said. “You do not accept donations of $25,000 or more. You do not take anything more than $5,600. You and I both know if someone gave you $25,000 you’d know it immediately.
“I don’t believe it was a mistake. I’m very disappointed her for doing this,” McDonald Evans said. “It’s terrible. These are the things we don’t need in politics. When people do things like that they just need to own up to it.”
McDonald Evans also said her campaign is not a negative platform.
“My campaign is definitely positive. I’m not running a negative campaign and it is not my fault that they took $25,000 illegally,” McDonald Evans said.