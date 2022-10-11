Sen. Don Davis, Lynda King, Karen Kozel, Drock Vincent, Gloristine Brown, Rep. Brian Farkas and Dr. Tim Reeder, from left, campaigned to an assembled crowd about nonprofit issues during a forum at the Pitt County Senior Center Monday. King was representing Barbara Gaskins, a candidate for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Rep. Greg Murphy, Rep. Kandie Smith and Sandy Smith, Davis’ opponent, could not attend.
Local legislative candidates discussed health care and debated the merits of Medicaid expansion on Monday, with two trading jabs on who would be the most effective advocate.
District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, and his opponent, Dr. Tim Reeder, were among five General Assembly hopefuls at the Pitt County Candidate Forum on Nonprofit Concerns at the Pitt County Senior Center. State Sen. Don Davis, a candidate for U.S. House District 1 seat, also attended.
Reeder, a physician with the Brody School of Medicine in the Department of Emergency Medicine, said he could advocate for ECU Physicians and ECU Health in a way “no one else can” following a question about which policy solutions to improve health care access and affordability.
“As a practicing physician I know intimately the goods and the bads of our health care system,” Reeder said. “I see every day how a health condition can change a family’s life.”
Farkas, who’s looking for a second term representing southern Pitt, said that his work in the General Assembly proves he is the best champion for health care in the district. He referenced the state budget approved by Gov. Roy Cooper in November which includes up to $215 million for a new Brody School of Medicine building at East Carolina University.
“The last two predecessors of mine also were Republicans and also happened to be doctors who couldn’t land the Brody School of Medicine,” Farkas said. “I got that done in under a year in my first term as a member of the minority party.”
Reeder said the Brody School bill was passed in the previous election but was vetoed by Cooper’s final budget that year.
“It was passed by the majority before you were in office and it was vetoed,” Reeder said. “If we were (to) override that veto, we would have steel going up right now for the Brody School of Medicine.”
District 9, which includes Ayden, Grifton, Grimesland, Simpson, Winterville and parts of Greenville, was redrawn last year to take in a greater concentration of Republican voters than in 2020.
House 8 candidates, Democrat Gloristine Brown and Republican Drock Vincent, also attended the forum along with N.C. Senate 5 Republican candidate Karen Kozel.
Farkas, Reeder, Brown and Davis all agreed that Medicaid should be expanded in the state’s upcoming budget. Davis, a Democrat facing Republican Sandy Smith, said he hopes the state expands Medicaid by Dec. 31 which drew applause from the crowd. Farkas said the state not adding Medicaid expansion to the November budget was a partisan loss, calling Republicans a “roadblock” in the process.
Reeder said expanding Medicaid is important and an economic driver for eastern North Carolina but said that the system does not go far enough to meet insurance needs. He said groups like farmers and fishers should come together to purchase insurance.
Drock Vincent said he opposed expanding “a program that has a history of inefficiency,” and said he’d prefer services be offered that maximize the efficiency of taxpayer dollars. Brown said she would fight for telehealth programs and that broadband is key for rural areas, like Bethel, to receive necessary health care.
Kozel, who is running against state Rep. Kandie Smith for Davis’ seat, said that community health centers should play a bigger role in health care.
All 10 state and federal legislative candidates on Pitt County’s legislative ballots were invited to the forum, according to David Heinen, vice president of public policy and advocacy for the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits.
Kandie Smith, the Democrat facing Kozel, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of House District 3, Sandy Smith, the Republican facing Davis for U.S House District 1, and Murphy’s opponent, Barbara Gaskins, were not in attendance.
Gaskins was represented by Lynda King, assistant minister of St. John Freewill Baptist Church.
Candidates and representatives also discussed transportation, affordable housing, food insecurity and other issues. A video of the forum is expected to be available on YouTube through the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits in the coming days according to Heinen.
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Oct. 20. Election Day is Nov. 8. The election also includes races for U.S. Senate, judicial seats, Board of Commissioners, Board of Education and Pitt County sheriff.