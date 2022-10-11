Nonprofit forum

Sen. Don Davis, Lynda King, Karen Kozel, Drock Vincent, Gloristine Brown, Rep. Brian Farkas and Dr. Tim Reeder, from left, campaigned to an assembled crowd about nonprofit issues during a forum at the Pitt County Senior Center Monday. King was representing Barbara Gaskins, a candidate for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Rep. Greg Murphy, Rep. Kandie Smith and Sandy Smith, Davis’ opponent, could not attend.

 Pat Gruner/the daily reflector

Local legislative candidates discussed health care and debated the merits of Medicaid expansion on Monday, with two trading jabs on who would be the most effective advocate.

District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, and his opponent, Dr. Tim Reeder, were among five General Assembly hopefuls at the Pitt County Candidate Forum on Nonprofit Concerns at the Pitt County Senior Center. State Sen. Don Davis, a candidate for U.S. House District 1 seat, also attended.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.