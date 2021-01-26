As the county’s public schools students returned to campus on Tuesday, some for the first time since Christmas break, Pitt County Schools is considering where next year’s spring break will fall on the calendar.
Two 2021-22 school year options presented to the county’s Board of Education on Monday would have classes beginning on Aug. 23 and ending June 10. But the calendars differ on whether students will have a weeklong spring break in March or April of 2022.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone said a week off from March 14-18 would align the school district with Pitt Community College’s spring break. Speaking at a school board workshop meeting on Monday, Rhone also presented a calendar option that would preserve the school district’s traditional Easter holiday break, which next year would be April 15-22.
Last year, hundreds of families objected to moving spring break away from Easter, prompting the board to continue the tradition. However, school officials expressed concerns that failing to coordinate the schools’ break with that of the local community college is a disadvantage for high school students who are simultaneously attending both.
Rhone said that the calendar option with a March spring break still includes some time off at Easter.
“We created a small break around that time frame,” she said of the proposed calendar, which includes a teacher workday on April 14, followed by Good Friday and Easter Monday off. “Staff would be able to have three or four days off during that Easter holiday break.”
Rhone said with both calendar options, the district is considering ending the fall semester before winter break. This school year, which the state permitted counties to begin a week earlier than usual, was the first in more than a decade that allowed Pitt County Schools to administer end-of-semester exams before Christmas.
Rhone said that for 2021-22, the state is expected to return to requiring its public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and to end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
Calendars for public schools in North Carolina are required to cover nine calendar months and include 185 days or 1,025 hours of instruction.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said there is broad support among local educators for ending the first semester before winter break.
“The elementary teachers even supported the break before Christmas... it seemed like a clean slate,” he said. The high school principals all supported it. We’re still trying to look at the number of days because it’s not equal and making sure we can get the curriculum taught in that first semester.”
The two calendar options are scheduled to be posted at pitt.k12.nc.us later this week for parents to view and offer feedback before the board votes to approve a calendar.
Following two weeks of virtual instruction due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Tuesday was the first day of in-person instruction for Pitt County Schools.
Elementary students attending face-to-face classes resumed their Tuesday-Friday schedule. Middle and high school students will continue to alternate weeks of attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. A-week students reported to classes beginning Tuesday.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Lenker shared a proposed list of open enrollment schools for the next school year that is practically identical to this year’s list. Twenty-five of the more than three dozen schools in the district have open enrollment.
“The only thing that changed was at Stokes,” Lenker said. “We limited that to fifth through eighth grade.”
Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said schools are selected for open enrollment based on available space.
The list includes all the county’s traditional public high schools except for D.H. Conley and all the K-8 school except for Chicod.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest both objected to Conley’s being excluded from the list.
“I am a proponent of all of our high schools being part of open enrollment,” Forrest said. “I realize that means that some would have more opportunities for open enrollment than others. … I can’t vote for this as it is without D.H. Conley on the list.”
No action was taken at Monday’s meeting, which was a workshop session, during which members do not vote.
Schools on the list include: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools; A.G. Cox, Ayden, C.M. Eppes, Farmville and Wellcome middle schools; Ayden, Belvoir, Eastern, Elmhurst, H.B. Sugg, Sam Bundy, Northwest, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates and W.H. Robinson elementary schools; and Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton and Pactolus schools. Stokes School's open enrollment would be limited to grades five through eight.