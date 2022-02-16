Authorities reported late Tuesday that divers found the fuselage and cabin of a plane that crashed off of Drum Inlet on Sunday killing the eight people onboard, including two men from Greenville.
The wreckage was located in the Atlantic Ocean about 3 miles from shore and in about 55 feet of water, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told reporters.
Crews began removing human remains as well as aviation equipment that could help investigators determine the crash's cause, Buck said.
Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, of Greenville was piloting the single-engine Pilatus-PC-12/47 that crashed about 2 p.m. Sunday en route from a Hyde County hunting trip to Carteret County.
Rawls son Jeffrey Rawls, 28, also of Greenville was killed. Others presumed dead all are Carteret County residents: Stephanie McInnis Fulcher, 42, Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, and Jonathan McInnis, 15, all of Sea Level; Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; and Michael Shepard, 15, and Jacob Taylor, 16, both of Atlantic.
According to his LinkedIn profile Teen Rawls was a mechanic, inspector and pilot at Dillon’s Aviation, a Greenville flight school.
According to Kim Hopper, executive director of the Pitt Greenville Airport (PGV), the aircraft had departed from PGV the morning of the crash. He said the craft was based out of PGV.
It would later depart from Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and was last seen near Beaufort at 2:01 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking application.
Charlie Snow, a close friend of the pilot, said Jeff Rawls was a pilot as well. Snow said the elder Rawls had previously flown for his company, Outer Banks Airlines, and that he and Rawls had also flown together. The elder Rawls was a highly trained and an extremely capable pilot, not to mention a high-level aviation mechanic, said Snow, who is also a pilot.
“If anybody could get out of something, if it was possible to get out of it, he could have done it,” Snow said during a telephone interview. “So it makes me think that whatever happened was catastrophic. But you know, it’s just speculation.”
Snow said he and Ernest Rawls were like brothers and were friends for 20 years.
“I just don’t know many people in the world that I loved better than him,” Snow said. “He was just a great guy, a great pilot, a wonderful man — a fine Christian man.”
Snow said the plane that Rawls was flying was owned by Parks, one of the passengers. Fulcher, another passenger, was Parks’ girlfriend. Snow said the couple had taken the teens to a hunting charity event.
The sheriff said the plane crash and recovery efforts have been “tremendously hard" because the community is so close-knit.
“Half my family's from down here," Buck said. "I know the people involved. And I know some of them very closely.”
The waterfront town of Atlantic has a population of about 500 people. Kendra Lewis, 29, organized a prayer vigil for Tuesday night in the parking lot of a shuttered grocery store.
“We’re just an old fishing community,” she said. “We’re used to banding together and taking care of one another.”
Lewis watched the four boys who were on the plane grow up.
“They’re the definition of Down East people,” she said. “They hunted. They loved each other. They were just a part of the community. We’re all just a big family.”
The teenagers went to East Carteret High School, which has about 600 students, the school system said in a statement.
Following the news of Sunday's crash, school counselors, psychologists and crisis team members arrived at the school, where students have begun “telling each other great stories of beautiful memories,” said Rob Jackson, the county schools' superintendent.
“This is hard for adults,” Jackson said. “Harder still, I think, for teenagers who’ve grown up with their friends who are suddenly taken from them.”
School counselors, psychologists and crisis team members from across the county have focused on being a resource for grieving students.
The counselors will remain as long as additional support is needed, the school system “continues to express its deepest concern, support and sympathy for those involved and affected by this tragic event.”
FlightAware listed a departure for that plane from Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. It noted that the plane was last seen near Beaufort, the Carteret County seat, around 2 p.m.
The Coast Guard said it received a report of a possible downed aircraft about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet from a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic controller. The air traffic controller reported that the aircraft was behaving erratically on radar, then disappeared from the screen.
The single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed about 18 miles northeast of Beaufort, according to an email from the Federal Aviation Administration. A preliminary accident notification on the FAA’s website noted that the aircraft “crashed into water under unknown circumstances.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.