Letters to Santa are like Christmas stockings, full of surprises. Here are some excerpts to letters written as part of Winterville Parks and Recreation Department’s Letters to Santa project.
Santa, I can explain
“I have been mostly good this year. There are some times when I could have been better, but that’s for a different time.” — Luke
“This year I have been pretty good. I only got mad at my sister a few times.” — Jay
“I have tried my hardest to be good, but I still think I’m going to get a lump of coal.” — Meredith
“This year I have been pretty good. I only picked on my brother a few times.” — Kandice
“I have been good this year. This year I’m getting my vaccine shot on Friday.” — Vrunda
“I’ve been good. I wish I could say the same about my sister but she’s been OK.” — Tanner
“This Christmas I have been good because I do not want coal.” — Kylee
“Do you know my mom and dad?” — Embet
“I think I have been good. That’s for you to decide, and if I am not good that’s my fault.” — Reid
“I have been good, kinda, but we’ll talk about that later.” — Ashton
“Sorry we gave the bikes away.” — Ryan
“I have been bad to my brother this year. I just want to say sorry.” — Madison
“I have tried to be good, but we all make mistakes.” — Mary Kate
“Can you sprinkle some of your dust on my brother, Westin, so he can be nicer? Thank you.” — Emma Rae
All I want for Christmas
“This year for Christmas I think you should take a break from doing all of that work and drink hot cocoa and have a good life. P.S. Could you bring me an Earth globe, a tablet and some toy cars?” — Osvaldo
“I want $100,000 in pennies.” — Jacob
“ I want a PS5, iPhone 13 Promax pop. It’s 1,000 dollars. That’s all.” — Kylie
“I want a piano and toys for my dogs.” — Kendall
“No candy cane pencils, please.” — Amelia
“A monkey is my number one favorite thing. I need diapers, a cage, a bed, a leash, some treats, food and lots of toys.” — Paisley
“I want to go to London.” — Lucy
“I just want to meet the real you. I also want to know if you have magic. I want to meet Mrs. Claus and that’s all I want … well, also money.” — Monica
“I would like a ball pit for me and my brother so when we play hide and seek I will not get found because he finds me really quick.” — Austin
“I want a stack of cash.” — Lee
“What I really want is for my family to be happy and try not to argue.” — Erin
“I want my dad to have a new deer stand.” — Gage
“I don’t know what I want but I will make it up soon. The thing I want to do is to talk Spanish, but the only things I know is hey and goodbye.” — Kayla
Santa stumpers
“How did you start Christmas? And how did you get your reindeer and elves?” — Connor
“Are your reindeer girls? Because girl reindeer normally grow their horns in winter.” — Mia
“Are you the real Santa? How many elves do you have?” — Easton
“I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good. If she had a baby, what would you do?” — Mary Kate
“How many toys can you deliver in one night? I have a big family.” — Jesse