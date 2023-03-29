...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A large and enthusiastic crowd converges for Doggie Jams at Five Points Plaza on April 1, 2022.
Expect a crowd in downtown Greenville on Friday when Doggie Jams 2023 brings the award-winning DJ Duo Loud Luxury to Five Points Plaza.
Doggie Jams is an annual outdoor concert and festival event hosted by Sup Dogs, the Fifth Street hot dog and hangout spot. Much of the Five Points parking area will be closed for the event, which starts at 3 p.m.
Opening for Loud Luxury will be DJ and model Charly Jordan. The day’s festivities will be kicked off by rock band Just The Tip, a staple of the annual event, a Tuesday announcement said.
Doggie Jams will feature beverages and beer and food trucks including Last Call Pizza, Rock Springs Food Truck, Specialty South Foods, Burp Wagon and Anitas.
“Doggie Jams is a first-class music event and is always an amazing day in downtown Greenville,” Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said. “I am thankful for our hard-working staff, the city of Greenville, and Uptown Greenville for helping execute this event.”
The 2022 event drew a capacity crowd to Five Points with help from DJ Diesel AKA Shaquille O’Neal. It was the first Jams after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Previous performers include Lil Jon, Brody Jenner, and DJ Pauly D.