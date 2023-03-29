Expect a crowd in downtown Greenville on Friday when Doggie Jams 2023 brings the award-winning DJ Duo Loud Luxury to Five Points Plaza.

Doggie Jams is an annual outdoor concert and festival event hosted by Sup Dogs, the Fifth Street hot dog and hangout spot. Much of the Five Points parking area will be closed for the event, which starts at 3 p.m.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.