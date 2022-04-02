What did Greenville’s Five Points Plaza and a truck stop have in common Friday afternoon? Everyone there wanted Diesel.
A crowd of at least 1,000 flocked to the corner of Fifth and Evans streets as Doggie Jams made its return for the first time since 2019 with headliner DJ Diesel, better known as NBA Hall of Famer and four-time champion Shaquille O’Neal.
A swath of East Carolina University students in jerseys from the big man’s time in Orlando, Los Angeles and even Cleveland were joined by vendors and locals who wanted what they called a well-earned day of fun in the sun.
“It’s just great to see this going on locally,” said Dylan Kalanajka. “It’s a big turnout for this area.”
That turnout was big business. Russ Saputo, vice president of Carolina Eagle Distributing, a Rocky Mount beverage distributor, said that having festivals back is key in recouping profits lost amid a dearth of activity in the 2020 and 2021 pandemic lockdowns.
“I’m having an awesome time,” Saputo said. “It’s a well-deserved thing. We’ve been off two years and now people are eager to get out and enjoy this nice weather with a cold beer.”
“For me, this means incremental sales I didn’t have last year or the year before,” he said. “I can talk with people and see what new brands I want to pick up (for distribution).”
Philadelphia-based Just the Tip also performed at the show which was hosted by Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry. Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said prior to the event the was excited to have O’Neal as a headliner.
“We expect Friday to be larger than life,” Oliverio said.
The party rocked between 3-7 p.m. and included free water and soda and a selection of beer for adults.
Along with the drink specials, there was grub from Last Call Pizza, Rock Springs Food Truck, and Specialty South Food Truck and Sup Dogs Hot Dogs, of course.
The event has evolved from its early days when it overflowed from the Sup Dogs parking lot at the corner of Fifth and Reade streets.
Previous performers have included the likes of Lil Jon, Brody Jenner, and DJ Pauly D.