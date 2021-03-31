Farmville’s Dogwood Festival has been canceled for the second year because of COVID-19.
The town’s largest event, the festival is held each April downtown. It draws large crowds from across the region and features rides, shows and a variety of vendors.
Organizers hoped to be able to hold it April 23-25 and were working on the logistics of a condensed version prior to a cancellation announcement on Friday.
“Every spring, it has been an opportunity to highlight the amazing attributes of Farmville and its citizens. Because of its impact to our community, this was a very difficult decision for the committee,” said a joint statement by the Farmville Dogwood Festival Committee.
The announcement followed Gov. Roy’s Cooper announcement on March 23 that relaxed outdoor gathering restrictions from 50 to 100, still not enough for the festival to go on.
“The safety of the patrons, vendors, volunteers and town staff was paramount in arriving at this announcement,” it said.