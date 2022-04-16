With amusements on the midway, a full lineup of entertainment at the gazebo and a Thriller concert lineup, The Dogwood Festival is finally back.
Farmville’s signature festival starts next week for a four night span centered at the Walter B. Jones Town Commons with more events nearby. Festivities start Thursday with $20 wrist night on the midway and continue each night through Sunday with music, food, dancing and even a movie under the stars.
Organizers are eager for the fun after the pandemic forced them to cancel festivals in 2020 and 2021. Festival committee members are expecting a great turnout at the revived event.
“I think everyone is happy to have something to look forward to; this is a chance for people to go out and have something to do,” committee member and town finance director Amy Johnson said.
“We are so grateful to our sponsors. We were kind of worried this year with not doing it for the past two years but our fundraising is at an all-time high” she said.
The festival was funded through sponsorships and donations, which paid for rides and entertainment. In addition to local and traveling vendors who will offer a variety of concessions, arts and crafts and more, the festival also will include a screening of Disney’s “Encanto” at 8 p.m. Friday by the gazebo and the Farmville Dogwood Bash, a night of concerts featuring The Ultimate Aldean Experience and Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The arts and crafts pavilion at the center of the commons is the focal point of the festival. The festival committee selects artisans that compliment each other and provide a diverse array of craftsmanship from woodworking, stained glass, pottery and jewelry to photography, soaps and other handcrafted treasures.
Surrounding the pavilion are a number of venues that accent the commons. Nearby is the gazebo which hosts a constant stream of local musical talent. The Kids Cool Fest tent provides the youth an opportunity to create crafts and to have fun, all free of charge.
Lining the street are food vendors providing a potpourri of delicacies. Behind the town hall are rides provided by Michael’s Amusements that appeal to all ages. The ball field is where headline musical acts perform for the Dogwood Bash.
Community groups are expecting a great turnout at the festival. Kim Griffiths, administrator at First Christian Church Farmville, said she expects to see more participants at Sunday’s community-wide worship service than in previous years.
“It’s a great chance for all the churches to get together and worship together and be a part of the Dogwood festival weekend,” she said. “There are usually at least 300 people at the service and we are expecting even more. It is always a very popular, big event.”
As least eight of the town’s churches are participating in the service, organized by Farmville United at the Cross.
Before the service at the gazebo, festival-goers are invited to participate in the fifth annual Unity Walk which will start at the Farmville Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Participants will walk together down Main Street to the Town Common where the worship service will be held at the from 10-11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to should bring a chair to the service.