A Dollar General that was destroyed in a summer fire has reopened, its corporate offices announced.
The store was destroyed on July 14 by an intentionally set fire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
A Dollar General that was destroyed in a summer fire has reopened, its corporate offices announced.
The store was destroyed on July 14 by an intentionally set fire.
Greenville police took a 13-year-old boy into custody nearly a week later, charging him with two counts of attempted first degree murder.
The Pitt County District Attorney’s office said it could provide no additional information, because state law prevents the dissemination of juvenile court records or outcomes.
Greenville Fire-Rescue, joined by Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department, used trucks with aerial apparatus to bring the fire under control in 45 minutes. Firefighters remained the rest of the night on the scene, extinguishing hot spots.
No one was injured.
A handful of customers browsed the aisles of the new store at 3100 Stantonsburg Road on Monday afternoon.
Byron Pink, who lives in the area, said that the reopening will make his life "much easier," because he doesn’t have to drive out of his way.
"We had to commute to the one that is further down the road there about three miles," Pink said, referring to the location on the Dickinson Avenue Extension. "Or the other one that I usually go to off 10th Street (near East Carolina University's campus)."
To commemorate the opening of the new store, Dollar General announced it plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, according to a news release.
The news release also said the company plans to create six to 10 jobs at the new store.
Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.