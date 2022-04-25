U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, the longtime congressman from North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, endorsed a state senator from Pitt and Greene counties on Monday in the race to succeed him.
The retiring congressman said Don Davis is the best person for the job among a host of candidates seeking the seat, including former state Sen. Erica Smith of Northampton County, considered to be a front-running Democrat vying for the job along with Davis.
"Having served in Congress for 18 years, I know what the people of the first district expect from their representative," Butterfield said in his announcement. "Don has the legislative experience and is prepared to fight for the Democratic agenda of empowering America’s families and communities. I’m confident Don Davis will fight to protect voting rights, provide a safety net for those who have been left behind due to the pandemic, and advocate for public-private partnerships to build much needed infrastructure in the first district."
Butterfield, a Wilson Democrat who will turn 75 this week, announced in November he would step down at the end of his term. The announcement came after the state General Assembly redrew district boundaries that eroded African-American voting strength in what had been a minority-majority district for 30 years. Lawsuits subsequently restored much of the district's traditional area, but it is more competitive, prompting eight Republicans to run in addition to four Democrats.
“I am humbled to earn Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s endorsement to represent North Carolina’s First Congressional District,” Davis said in a statement Monday morning. “Congressman Butterfield has spent his entire career tirelessly working for the families of eastern North Carolina. I am honored to gain his vote of confidence to lead us forward, making sure Washington hears our voices and that we get our fair share.”
Davis, a native of Greene County, is the former mayor of Snow Hill. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has been an instructor at East Carolina University and Pitt Community College. He was elected in 2012 to the state Senate representing District 5, which includes Pitt and Greene Counties. He also served in the Senate from 2008-10. He has lived in Greenville but listed his place of residence as Snow Hill.
Davis said he also is endorsed by VoteVets, New Politics, the North Carolina AFL-CIO, Communications Workers of America, the International Association of Sheet, Metal, Air, Transportation workers, Voter Protection Project, Democratic Majority for Israel, and more than 100 state and local leaders in the district and statewide.
Federal Elections Commission numbers indicate he is trailing Smith in fundraising. He has collected about $426,000, according to reports filed in January and April. He had disbursed about $102,000.
Smith, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 and was going to run for Senate again until Butterfield announced his retirement, has raised more $785,000 since the end of her 2020 campaign, according to FEC filings. She has disbursed more than $702,000.
Smith on Monday released a statement that any candidate would be proud to have Butterfield's endorsement and congratulated Davis on securing his support.
"We have elections, not coronations, for a reason," said Smith, who represented District 3 in the state Senate from 2014-20. "While I'm honored to have the support of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Katie Porter, over 15 PACs and organizations including Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Sunrise Movement, Higher Heights, Elect Black Women, and the Collective PAC and more than 100 community leaders, including 20 local elected officials, at the end of the day it'll be the people of NC-01 who decide this election."
Smith's campaign manager, Morris Katz, in the statement said Davis is out of touch with the Democratic Party and has a record that ought to be entirely disqualifying. Katz said Davis of supported of a voter ID law later ruled unconstitutional, voted to restrict access to reproductive health care, and voted against Gov. Roy Cooper more than any other Democrat in the General Assembly.
"The vast majority of voters are going to reject Don Davis and his dangerous record of selling out working families," Katz said. "The polling we have seen shows Erica as the only candidate who can win a general election in NC-01. We believe that she will be the Democratic nominee and the next congressperson for NC-01.”
District 1 includes Bertie, Chowan, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington and Wilson. It also includes northern and western Pitt County.
President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 53 percent to 46 percent in the new district in 2020, according the N.C. Board of Elections data. Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper won 55 percent of the vote in the district in 2020 while Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson won 47 percent of the vote that same year.
Butterfield has held the office since July 2004 when he won a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Frank Ballance, who resigned after criminal convictions on mail fraud and money laundering charges. Eva Clayton became the first black person since Reconstruction to be elected to Congress when she won the district in 1992.
All four Democrats seeking the seat are black. In addition to Davis and Smith, Julian Bishop of Garner, a professor at Fayetteville State University, and Jason Spriggs, a city councilor from Henderson, are running.
The primary is May 17. Early voting starts on Thursday.