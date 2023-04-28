...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Jayceon Epps, a 9-year-old hit and killed by a car on Memorial Drive on Thursday, was a well-liked student at Lakeforest Elementary School, an school system administrator said.
Pitt County Schools has added a new lab space to focus on STEM activities at Lakeforest Elementary School thanks to a grant from the cable and internet provider Optimum.
The school system announced Wednesday that Optimum donated $12,500 to the Pitt County Educational Foundation to create the Lakeforest Innovation Lab to help students increase their engagement in science, technology, engineering and math. Lakeforest has an enrollment of about 800 students.
"STEM provides students with an opportunity to merge content, creativity and critical thinking to solve problems and answer questions," PCS STEM Coordinator Jennifer Stalls said. "In Pitt County Schools, we view the STEM acronym as strategies that engage minds. We are grateful for the opportunities now afforded to the students at Lakeforest Elementary.”
While educators at the school have been working to involve students in STEM through after-school activities and Science Olympiad, they lacked equipment and materials. With the donation, Lakeforest was able to purchase whiteboard tables and chairs, K'nex kits, digital scales, engineering supplies, Zoob kits, snowflake tiles, Bee-Bots, Picasso Tiles, KEVA planks, littleBits, Magna-Tiles and Snap Circuits. In addition, Optimum donated 12 iPads for students to use while participating in Innovation Lab assignments.
"These tools will encourage learning through hands-on experiences that require students to think critically, collaborate, communicate and innovate,” Optimum Market Engagement Manager Lisa Stokes said.